Charity Auction: Signed Weezer, Fall Out Boy, John Petrucci Guitars + More

The National Independent Talent Organization has launched a new auction designed to raise crucial funds for their continued efforts to ensure that the live touring industry has a voice in Washington, D.C. during the current pandemic and beyond. The Guitar and Stringed Instruments Auction launches today (Dec. 3) and continues through Sunday, Dec. 13 with signed instruments collected from a variety of musicians.

Rock fans can look to bid on items from Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dream Theater's John Petrucci, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, J. Mascis, Tommy Lee and Lars Ulrich among others. You'll also find signed instruments from Leon Bridges, Jack Johnson, Mark Knopfler, John Mellencamp, OK Go, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Higgenson, George Benson, The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile, Pat Metheny, Steve Martin, Graham Nash and more.

Joe Satriani says, "These good people are an essential part of our local and international community. Without them the live music scene will collapse. The current pandemic is mercilessly putting our collective health and livelihoods in great jeopardy. NITO can make our voices heard in Congress and Washington. Please join me in lending your support."

NITO have focused their efforts during the pandemic lobbying Congress to act on COVID-19 relief. You can help NITO as they work to #SaveLiveMusic and the entire live music ecosystem by supporting the Save Our Stages Act, the RESTART Act, the HITS Act and the extension of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and by encouraging Congressional leadership to include and pass a COVID-19 relief package before it’s too late. You can help take action here.

You can also bid on the variety items on the auction block by visiting the Charity Buzz auction at this location. See several of the items on the auction block below.

NITO Guitar Auction

