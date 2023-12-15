Cher Says Rock Hall of Fame Can ‘Go You-Know-What Themselves’

Cher has emphatically added herself to the list of superstars who want nothing to do with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During a Dec. 14 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the legendary singer and actress commented on the fact that only she's one of only two acts to have earned No. 1 hits in seven different decades.

"It took four of them to be one of me... [it's] the Rolling Stones and me," she told Clarkson in between numerous disbelieving interruptions from the enthusiastic host. "And I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm not kidding you, I was about to say I'm not shitting you. I'm never changing my mind. They can just go you-know-what-themselves."

Cher earned her first No. 1 hit as one-half of Sonny & Cher in 1965 with "I Got You, Babe." Earlier this year her single "DJ Play a Christmas Song" reached the top spot on Billboard's Dance / Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, making her the first solo artist to top the charts in seven different decades.

Cher has been eligible for Rock Hall Induction since 1991, but has never even been nominated.

As strong as her new anti-Hall comments are, she's got a ways to go to catch up with Bruce Dickinson. In 2018 the Iron Maiden singer called the Hall "an utter and complete load of bollocks" that is "run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. ...I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't bloody be having my corpse in there."