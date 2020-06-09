Chester Bennington Trending on Twitter as Fans Recall Most Impactful Celebrity Deaths

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has been trending on Twitter this morning (June 9) along with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, but it took a little digging to discover why. It looks to have all started with a tweet asking for the celebrity death that hit the hardest during your lifetime.

There were a number of high profile deaths included in the responses, including the tragic murder of John Lennon, actor/comedian Robin Williams' suicide and the more recent death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. However, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Soundgarden's Chris Cornell 2017 deaths is what has both musicians trending.

While there were many celebrities named in the Twitter thread, Bennington's name came up frequently with fans offering their thoughts on his death and showing tributes that still stand from around the world. See some of the entries below.

Bennington died on July 20, 2017, which coincided with close friend Chris Cornell's birthday, who had died months earlier.

In the aftermath of his death, Bennington's widow Talinda founded the 320 Changes Direction organization to help put a spotlight on mental health. Last month, the organization held its inaugural 320 Festival in which music, film and informative sessions on mental health were shared.

Bennington's musical contributions have also been back in the spotlight a bit of late, as his pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have recorded an album titled Amends that features vocals from his early years. Bennington had intended to reunite and play with the band prior to his death. A mini-documentary on the making of the album can be seen here. The album is due June 26 and you can pre-order it here.