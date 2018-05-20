This is an emotional weekend for many as the one-year anniversary of Chris Cornell's death passed on Friday (May 18). In Los Angeles, a public vigil was held at the Hollywood Forever cemetery. Onstage, Alice in Chains paid musical tribute during their headlining set at Rock on the Range. And a number of Cornell's bandmates and peers also paid tribute over the weekend.

Drummer Matt Cameron who played with Cornell in Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog, shared a photo from very early in their career on Instagram along with his tribute. "Can't believe it's already been one year since I lost my musical soulmate and special friend," stated Cameron. "Chris always led by example -- his worth ethic, his sense of humor, his love of animals, his love of the Cascades, his love of family." Cameron then went on to share the story of his audition for the band and hearing the full impact of Cornell's voice as he played. "I will forever praise him for the decades of encouragement he gave me and for the fierce friendship we forged. I love you buddy," concluded Cameron, who was also on hand at the public vigil for Cornell. His full tribute can be found below.

Cornell's Audioslave bandmates also weighed in. Guitarist Tom Morello offered a pair of Instagram posts, the first containing a poetic tribute he offered to the late singer on the day of his passing one year ago. And the second, a simply stated, "His light was beautiful. His darkness unnamable. His voice eternal. Love you & miss you so much, my friend." See both tributes below.

Drummer Brad Wilk also added, "One year today. I wake up sometimes thinking he’s still here. I’m grateful for all the incredible music and memories he left behind. My heart goes out to all of his family, friends and fans."

And while Alice in Chains rocked a tribute to Cornell at Rock on the Range, they weren't the only band paying musical tribute. Prior to their performance at the Roundhouse in London, Machine Head's Phil Demmel and Jared MacEachern sat on the steps outside the venue doing a mini-jam of Audioslave's "I Am the Highway" in honor of Cornell. Watch that performance below.

Meanwhile, fan-shot footage from the public vigil at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery can be viewed below.

