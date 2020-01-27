“Your boat sucks! Your boat sucks!” rowdy wrestling fans chanted at a Disney Cruise liner filled with children… and that was nothing compared to chants of “Fuck that boat! Fuck that boat!” directed toward a gaggle of boomers aboard a Royal Caribbean vessel.

Essentially, the second annual Chris Jericho Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea was a dream vacation for fans of music and professional wrestling. Setting sale on a round trip to the Bahamas, the Jericho cruise was a four-day celebration of subculture, delivering the stars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) alongside multiple performances by Fozzy and other acts, stand-up comedy and interviews with pro wrestling icons.

AEW showcased their finest performers throughout all four days of the cruise, especially during a taping of Dynamite from the ship's deck. Fans got to witness history — the first ever AEW title change — in real time, when Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeated SCU for the Tag Team Championship. Ragers got to watch the heel turn of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, Jon Moxley become the number one contender for Jericho’s AEW World Championship, and even the industry’s most talented up-and-coming star, MJF, get tossed into a pool by the Young Bucks… and every seat was a ringside seat.

All Elite Wrestling fired on all cylinders, with performers such as Marq Quen and Marko Stunt nailing 450 splashes on a moving, and often rocky, ship. Onlookers were none the wiser to the physical adjustments these athletes made to compensate for rough seas — a testament to how talented AEW’s high flyers truly are.

Of course, Chris Jericho wrestled aboard his own cruise, teaming with Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz against the wildly entertaining Jurassic Express. Fans gave Jericho an incredible ovation upon his arrival, singing the lyrics to Fozzy’s “Judas” even after Le Champion’s entrance music had faded out.

Watching Chris Jericho work is like witnessing a masterful artist paint a portrait from scratch. Though each individual stroke isn’t perfect, every line builds toward an awe-inspiring body of work. Wrestling’s arguable GOAT didn’t sit still (or maybe even sleep) the entire cruise. If Chris wasn’t in the ring, he was performing one of three Fozzy shows, taking photos for hours with roughly 2,000 fans, fielding a Q&A session, or conducting live Talk Is Jericho podcasts with legends such as Ric Flair, the nWo and the Guerrero family.

Each podcast taping acted as an unsung hero of the cruise. Inside the Norwegian Pearl’s gorgeous Stardust Theater, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts earned a standing ovation after recounting his career with Jericho and Jon Moxley flaunted his comedic storytelling abilities while discussing Bigfoot and UFOs with Beyond the Darkness. Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Shaul even moved an entire crowd, including Jericho himself, to tears while sharing memories of her legendary father.

You didn't just run into wrestlers during their booked performances, either. Fans were constantly running into talent on the boat. Watch Jon Moxley hilariously join a group of wasted karaoke singers to belt out "Sweet Caroline" below.

After four days of constant work, Chris Jericho even had the energy to jump into the pit and onto the stage for Kick Axe, a Canadian heavy metal act he grew up loving. Jared James Nichols and Light the Torch also performed live, while the Killer Queens, Rubix Cube and more covered some of rock's best classics.

The crew of the Norwegian Pearl, festival gurus Sixthman and Chris Jericho all treated the fans onboard like family, offering a never-ending array of food, drinks and entertainment, all while keeping patrons energized and safe.

“Best Va-ca-tion! Clap-clap, clap-clap-clap.”

The third Chris Jericho Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea has already been announced, setting sail from Miami, Fla. to Grand Bahama Island on Feb. 5, 2021. Fans can now join the pre-sale and check out photos from this year's cruise below!