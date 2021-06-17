Though the Black Crowes are getting ready to head out on the road to celebrate the release of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker, frontman Chris Robinson has confirmed that they've written 20 songs for a new album.

The Black Crowes have been hot and cold for years due to feuds between the vocalist and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson. After several years apart, they announced their reunion in late 2019, and had a tour planned in 2020 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans, but the Robinson brothers were able to strengthen their relationship once again during the downtime. The singer discussed where they are at now and the tentative new album with Eddie Trunk on an episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.

"It's funny 'cause Rich and I, for whatever we've been through, the one thing that we've always managed to, our one place that we're always the most together — you know, we fought onstage, we fought backstage, we fought at an Italian restaurant in Berlin — but when we're writing has always been our sweet spot," he said.

"It's been amazing to get to where Rich and I are today. We're in a great, great place as brothers, as partners in this band and as songwriting partners," he continued. "So we've written about 20 new Black Crowes songs, which has been really cool. And this whole idea of the Shake Your Money Maker thing has really brought a lot of focus back to like, 'Wow, how much I fucking love rock 'n' roll music."

The frontman explained that despite the different sonic directions the band went in in the past, revisiting Shake Your Money Maker for this tour has really allowed them to focus on writing pure rock 'n' roll songs again.

"So it's been super fun, we're not in a real hurry to get into the studio. Our focus is this tour and the touring, and kind of celebrating the Black Crowes and what we've done and where we started," he concluded.

The Black Crowes' 2021 tour kicks off July 20 in Nashville, Tenn. Rising rockers Dirty Honey will open for the group throughout the tour. See the full itinerary here.