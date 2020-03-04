Chris Slade: There’s No Indication That I’m Not Still in AC/DC

All signs point to an AC/DC reunion with vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, but the band’s most recent drummer, Chris Slade, says he has no reason to believe he’s no longer in AC/DC.

Brian Johnson was suddenly forced to leave AC/DC in 2016. Reportedly, continuing with the band could have put Johnson at risk for complete hearing loss, having already suffered serious damage to his ears. As for Phil Rudd, he was exiled from AC/DC after being arrested for attempting to procure a murder, threatening to kill and drug possession.

Last year, photos of Johnson and Rudd with AC/DC at the Rock or Bust recording studio circulated online, while both Dee Snider and Nergal have spilled information on AC/DC’s current plans. As for Chris Slade, he spoke about his position in AC/DC during an interview with Linea Rock.

"I've had no indication that I'm not [still the drummer for AC/DC]. But AC/DC, as you probably know, have always taken five years between anything. And then suddenly you get [a phone call], '[Come to] Florida next week.' 'L.A., 10 days' time.' They've always been that way."

Slade also recalled being recruited back into AC/DC after Rudd fell into legal trouble. “People kept saying to me, 'Have you had the call yet? Have you had the call? Have you had the call?' And I [said], 'No, I haven't had the call, and they're not going to call me. Okay?' … So I was on the road with Timeline and I got this call, and I was, like, 'Wow!' It was the manager, and he said, 'Chris, the guys would like you to come back in.’” [via Blabbermouth]

A new AC/DC album is reportedly on the way, featuring the guitar playing of late rhythm anchor Malcolm Young. Stay tuned to Loudwire for all the latest AC/DC news.

Chris Slade Speaks With Linea Rock