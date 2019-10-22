Update: Circa Survive have revealed some additional key info about their upcoming tour. See what else they'll be playing during the run celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Blue Sky Noise album below:

Circa Survive have announced a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their pivotal album Blue Sky Noise that will find the rockers performing across the U.S. and Canada in spring 2020.

First released in April 2010, Blue Sky Noise stands as the band's sole full-length on Atlantic Records. It followed 2007's On Letting Go and 2005 debut Juturna, both released via Equal Vision. To honor their third album album, Circa Survive will perform over 30 shows next year focusing on the seminal recording.

See the band's upcoming North American tour dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"We're so excited to announce the Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour!" the band announced this week. "We can't wait to celebrate this album with you next year." General admission tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 25) at 10AM local time. VIP packages are already available here.

VIP ticket and upgrade bundles include a commemorative Circa Survive embroidered patch and an exclusive first look at the group's upcoming "Blue Sky Noise" documentary. The packages also include a special acoustic performance from the band, along with a signed setlist and Q&A session.

Earlier this year, Circa Survive singer Anthony Green joined The Used's Bert McCracken and Joey Bradford onstage for a collaborative cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" at a Los Angeles Emo Nite event.

Circa Survive "Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour" 2020 Dates

March 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams

March 21 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

March 24 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

March 26 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

March 28 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 29 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

March 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

April 01 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

April 03 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Delux

April 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

April 05 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre

April 07 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

April 08 – Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

April 10 – Toronto, Canada @ Opera House

April 11 – Montreal, Canada @ Fairmont Theatre

April 12 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

April 14 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 09 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

May 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord

May 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

May 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

May 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

May 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

May 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

May 22 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

May 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

May 26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

May 28 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

May 29 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

May 30 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

June 01 – St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

June 02 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theater

June 04 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

June 05 – Hartford, Conn. @ The Webster Theater

June 07 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Union Transfer