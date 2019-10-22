Circa Survive Announce Spring 2020 ‘Blue Sky Noise’ 10th Anniversary Tour Dates [Update]
Update: Circa Survive have revealed some additional key info about their upcoming tour. See what else they'll be playing during the run celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Blue Sky Noise album below:
Circa Survive have announced a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their pivotal album Blue Sky Noise that will find the rockers performing across the U.S. and Canada in spring 2020.
First released in April 2010, Blue Sky Noise stands as the band's sole full-length on Atlantic Records. It followed 2007's On Letting Go and 2005 debut Juturna, both released via Equal Vision. To honor their third album album, Circa Survive will perform over 30 shows next year focusing on the seminal recording.
See the band's upcoming North American tour dates down toward the bottom of this post.
"We're so excited to announce the Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour!" the band announced this week. "We can't wait to celebrate this album with you next year." General admission tickets go on sale this Friday (Oct. 25) at 10AM local time. VIP packages are already available here.
VIP ticket and upgrade bundles include a commemorative Circa Survive embroidered patch and an exclusive first look at the group's upcoming "Blue Sky Noise" documentary. The packages also include a special acoustic performance from the band, along with a signed setlist and Q&A session.
Earlier this year, Circa Survive singer Anthony Green joined The Used's Bert McCracken and Joey Bradford onstage for a collaborative cover of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" at a Los Angeles Emo Nite event.
Circa Survive "Blue Sky Noise 10 Year Anniversary Tour" 2020 Dates
March 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams
March 21 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
March 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
March 24 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
March 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
March 26 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
March 28 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 29 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
March 31 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
April 01 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
April 03 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Delux
April 04 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
April 05 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre
April 07 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
April 08 – Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall
April 10 – Toronto, Canada @ Opera House
April 11 – Montreal, Canada @ Fairmont Theatre
April 12 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
April 14 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
May 09 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
May 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Concord
May 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
May 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
May 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
May 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
May 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo
May 22 – Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
May 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
May 26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
May 28 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
May 29 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
May 30 – Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
June 01 – St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
June 02 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theater
June 04 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
June 05 – Hartford, Conn. @ The Webster Theater
June 07 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Union Transfer
Best Emo Song of Every Year Since 1998