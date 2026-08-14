CKY have debuted the new song "Beware of the Heartless," which features a guitar solo recorded by Mastodon legend Brent Hinds before his tragic death last August.

Hinds, who was ousted from Mastodon in March of 2025, was struck by another vehicle while speeding through an intersection on his motorcycle on Aug. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia and passed away last summer. At the time, Hinds' band Fiend Without a Face were just a couple months out from embarking on European and U.K. tour supporting CKY.

Nearly a year later, CKY have elected to release a song that had been sitting on frontman Chad Ginsburg's computer.

He comments,

We were reminded that it was a year since our friend Brent passed away. Brent played a solo on a song we recorded called 'Beware of the Heartless' and I thought, 'why would I leave this on my computer?' Brent took the time to play on it and we loved him, and in honor of his passing, we were too bummed out in the moment to think about that shit, but I want to throw it out there because I don't want to hold onto it forever. I want to let go of it and give it to everyone.

Listen to "Beware of the Heartless" directly below.

CKY, "Beware of the Heartless" ft. Brent Hinds

CKY last released the single "Can't Stop Running" back in 2025 and a new album, New Reason to Dream, has been rumored for quite some time.

CKY 2026 Tour Dates

Catch CKY on tour at the dates listed below. For tickets, head to the CKY website.

Sept. 09 — Warrendale, Penn. @ Jergel's

Sept. 10 — Scranton, Penn. @ The Ritz Theater

Sept. 11 — Amityville, N.Y. @ AMH

Sept. 12 — Millersville, Penn. @ Phantom Power

Oct. 01 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 14 — Murfreesboro, Tenn. @ Hop Springs

Oct. 15 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Oct. 16 — McHenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

Oct. 17 — Paxton, Ill. @ The Cadillac

Oct. 18 — Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater

Nov. 05 — Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester

Nov. 06 — Ferndale, Mich. @ The Loving Touch

Nov. 07 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme

Nov. 08 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Below, see the best albums that have some out so far in 2026: