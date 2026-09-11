Mastodon Hit With Lawsuit From Late Guitarist Brent Hinds’ Estate

The estate for late former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has taken legal action against the band, suing the group for monies they believe are owed as part of the late guitarist's stake in the band and for using his likeness in promotion of their latest album, Marrow Deep.

Why Is the Estate of Brent Hinds Suing Mastodon?

A civil complaint was filed by the Hinds estate against the band's members on behalf of the late musician on Sept. 3 in Fulton County Court in Georgia and it largely centers on the two aforementioned items of contention.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the suit claims that while the band had made overtures to buy Hinds out of his share in their band-related businesses, the guitarist had not yet signed the paperwork at the time of his death and therefore still retains his stake in those companies.

It's stated within the suit that the band wrote a check for $80,000 to buy out the guitarist from his interests. But there was allegedly no accounting for how the band arrived at that number. As a result, the Hinds estate did not follow through on cashing the check following the guitarist's death until a full accounting could be done to see exactly what Hinds shares in the company would have been.

The other item of contention is a claim by the Hinds' estate that the guitarist's image was used in promoting the Marrow Deep album despite his not appearing on the record and without his permission. Mastodon's members have been up front in promoting the album about the impact that Hinds' death had on the new record and the album's first single, "Your Ghost Again," was meant as a tribute to Hinds.

"'Your Ghost Again' is about being in those familiar places you used to be with people, which for us is in the studio," drummer Brann Dailor commented about the track. "I just kept seeing [Brent] out of the corner of my eye, where he would normally be with his guitar. It's about that: your mind plays tricks on you, especially so soon after someone dies and you're in the places where they always were. You just see them."

The Hinds estate appears more concerned though with the artwork for Marrow Deep in which there are three distinct figures depicted on the cover. The band has said that the three figures are representative of the Fates from Greek mythology. However, below one of the figures, the cover also depicts a bearded, tattooed face visible amongst the skulls in a garment worn by the bat-faced Fate. It is the contention that this particular image is meant to represent Hinds.

"Nevertheless, Defendants selected and placed a recognizable image of Brent on the album cover of Marrow Deep and disseminated that cover to advertise, market, distribute and sell physical albums, digital downloads and streams, merchandise and related goods or services," claimed the estate in their filing, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

℗ 2026 Mastodon, Under exclusive license to Loma Vista Recordings. A Concord Label Group Release. Mastodon - Marrow Deep

Though not something they have made a legal claim on yet, the Hinds' estate also voiced their displeasure with the band sharing details of their perception of the guitarist in speaking publicly about what led to his dismissal from the band.

What Happened Between Mastodon + Brent Hinds?

Mastodon officially parted ways with guitarist Brent Hinds in March 2025 after a 25-year-run together.

A statement on the matter read: "Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways. We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors. We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon."

Though not addressing what happened in the split, the band members remained complimentary and respectful of Hinds' contributions in public comments made after the split.

Hinds, however, twice blasted the band on social media after the split. In responding to one social media post saluting the group's Once More Round the Sun album, Hinds responded to one fan's comment stating, "I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans."

A few weeks later, Hinds took another shot at the group n the comments of an Instagram post related to the group's Crack the Skye album, this time attacking the group's members over the vocal abilities and vanity.

What Happened After Brent Hinds' Death?

A few weeks later, Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident in the band's hometown of Atlanta after he was struck by another driver. He was 51. The band learned of Hinds' passing while at baggage claim at an Alaskan airport ahead of their last show before going into the studio less than two weeks after.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident," said the band in their initial statement. "We are heartbroken, shocked and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect."

READ MORE: Up, Down But Never Out - Going 'Marrow Deep' With Mastodon

And while they would address the death further during their first show onstage after in Alaska, they largely remained silent on Hinds until July of this year when they issued a 35-minute video with the three members not only reflecting on the life of Hinds but also revealing details about what led to the split with the guitarist and how his disconnect with the band had grown.

Mastodon just issued Marrow Deep on Aug. 28. They'll kick off the next round of tour dates in support of the album on Sept. 16 in Orlando with dates booked through to their Oct. 24 Sick New World festival appearance in Fort Worth. See all stops and get ticketing information via the band's website.

Below, see how we ranked all of the previous albums from Mastodon.