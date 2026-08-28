Release day is finally here for Mastodon with Marrow Deep (out now) being their first album since their split with guitarist Brent Hinds, who died a few months later in a motorcycle accident. With the record now out, the band has issued a statement reflecting on what this album and the process of creating it has means to them.

This is not the first time that the band has dealt with grief and loss while recording music, but admittedly as they state in a new message released with the arrival of the new album, "this one hit differently."

What Did Mastodon Say to Fans About the Creation of 'Marrow Deep'?

Mastodon penned a heartfelt and upfront missive reflecting on the creation of their new album and sharing with fans what the experience was like in putting it together. They also directly address the fanbase, thanking them for their support and sharing their desire that the album and music makes a connection with them as much as it did with the band in making it.

The full statement reads:

Hello Everyone, Marrow Deep is finally here and we are excited to share it with you all! It was a turbulent ride getting here and while we're no strangers to exploring heavy subject matter, this one hit differently. All we had known as a band had dramatically changed forever, as we all found ourselves navigating personal tragedies and catastrophic events. This album was forged in a whole lot of chaos and raw, unfiltered emotion, but through the uncertainty, we managed to come together, unpack the weight of it all and create something beautiful that pushed us to our absolute limits, collectively and individually, as creatives, musicians and human beings. For us, Marrow Deep is more than just a snapshot of time, it's a testament to perserverance and the importance of getting out of bed and showing up, even when you feel like the world is crumbling around you. The three of us have poured everything ew have into Mastodon for the past 26+ years, it's an insatiable fire that burns within us still to this very day. Having Nick and Joao beside us during this new chapter has been incredibly uplifting and genuinely awesome! They bring a new energy and dynamic into the mix and we are firing on all cylinders! Whether this album helps you navigate dark times, inspires you to pick up an instrument, or you simply listen for enjoy-ment, we hope the music connects with you as deeply as it does with us! We say this often, but still feel like we can never say it enough, thank you! To the fans old and new, your support means everything! See ya on the road! - Mastodon

What Have Mastodon's Members Said About Brent Hinds?

Back in early July, Mastodon released a 35-minute short film entitled Mastodon in the Room in which the three remaining core members addressed the death and split with Hinds as they prepared to embark on their first album cycle without him.

The group shared, "It isn’t easy to talk about Brent, he was our family, someone we all loved wholeheartedly. He was a wild man, our wild man and that came with some challenges. Both things are true and we aren’t interested in chasing one truth over the other. Losing him has meant sitting with a type of grief we never expected. No more hugs, no more high fives, no more disagreements, no more making up. That part has been hard, it's real."

Drummer Brann Dailor recalled of their relationship with Hinds, "All of us really [were] non-stop trying to make each other laugh. I think that that was a big part of the closeness of our relationship early on. We all had a similar sense of humor."

Within the discussion, they spoke of Hinds' deteriorating enthusiasm concerning the band's music with it eventually reaching a point where it had to be addressed. A group meeting ended with Hinds walking out when he realized most of the issues were directed toward him.

"I could see the disconnect happening and the enthusiasm getting less and less, overall camaraderie as a four-piece dwindling. It became quite obvious at the time, the onstage energy would just be hit or miss," Troy Sanders revealed.

But, as was shared, there was always the hope amongst the band members that they would reconcile, but Hinds' death five months later didn't allow that to happen.

READ MORE: Police Issue More Details in Brent Hinds' Fatal Crash

More recently, Dailor was asked by Metal Injection if he felt that Hinds would like the album they are putting out now.

"I would have to think that there’d be a majority of the record that Brent would dig it, you know, and want to be – like if he was still here and still wanted to be in Mastodon and wanted to come rock with us, that he’d put his stamp on some of these tracks. Put his shine on some of it [like] the way he always did," he concluded.

Mastodon in 2026

Mastodon kicked off promotion for the new Marrow Deep album earlier this summer, issuing the lead single "Your Ghost Again" in early June. The track itself was a nod to the impact that Hinds still has on the group.

They soon followed with Snakes for Dinner" (ft. Josh Homme) and earlier this month released a third song, "In the Ruins," in the lead up to the album release.

With a new album now out, Mastodon are preparing to hit the road.

The band has booked a fall tour kicking off Sept. 16 in Orlando with Deafheaven and Alcest providing support. All tour dates and ticketing information can be found via the Mastodon website.

See how we ranked Mastodon's albums from worst to best in the gallery below.