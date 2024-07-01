In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Slipknot's self-titled album, Shawn "Clown" Crahan shared a series of photos. The comments were disabled on all but one of the posts, in which the founder said so much in just two words: "Thank you."

This year has been about both reflection and the future for Slipknot. They publicly welcomed new drummer Eloy Casagrande into the band as they pay homage to their classic debut, which was released on June 29, 1999.

Clown shared one vintage photo of each member — Paul Gray, Joey Jordison, Mick Thomson, Craig Jones, Chris Fehn, Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson and the percussionist himself — followed by the full band photo see on the Slipknot album cover.

Comments on each individual photo were disabled. For fans, it offers a moment for all of us to reflect on this special time for the band and heavy metal at large. Instead of engaging in comments and, inevitably, needless bickering, we can internalize our thoughts and evaluate our own relationship with this music.

Naturally, it stirs up a lot of emotions. Many of them are positive, but others are mournful as we've lost gray and Jordison. Enduring lineup changes as almost every band does, Slipknot's current personnel looks quite a lot different from the classic nine. Of that bunch, five (Clown, Taylor, Root, Thomson, Wilson) remain.

No captions were provided on these images either, but, in the group photo, Clown simply said "thank you," leaving the comments open for fans to share their gratitude in return. Many offered recollections of first hearing Slipknot's self-titled album and how much it has impacted heavy music.

See all of Clown's anniversary posts directly below.

Paul Gray

Joey Jordison

Mick Thomson

Craig Jones

Chris Fehn

Corey Taylor

Jim Root

Sid Wilson

Clown

Slipknot

Slipknot's 25th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot are celebrating the anniversary of their debut album on a world tour, even wearing throwback red jumpsuits and masks that have a nod to that era.

Their pair of North American tour legs stretch from Aug. 6-17 and Sept. 7 - Oct. 11, followed by a European and U.K. run.