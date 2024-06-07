Shawn "Clown" Crahan has had countless different Slipknot masks through the years.

As a founding member of Slipknot, Clown has had more masks than any other member. This is especially thanks to the .5: The Gray Chapter album cycle, where he had hundreds of different variations of the main mask he came up with, according to Slipknot History.

It would be impossible for us to include every one of Clown's masks in the photo gallery below, but we promise all eras as represented well.

We start with the mask he wore during the Slipknot album cycle — the noteworthy West German Clown mask — because he had a similar one during the years prior when they had only released Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.

The mask, in particular, returned several times during Slipknot's career, albeit with subtle differences in the paint job, stitching and whatnot. All of Clown's masks went through similar journeys, so we highlight the ones that really defined each chapter of Slipknot.

Scroll through the images below to see Clown's different Slipknot masks through the years in chronological order.

Timeline of Clown's Different Slipknot Masks Through the Years A chronological timeline of Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's many different Slipknot masks through the years. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner