Clown Explains Why Slipknot Have Not Played a Livestream Show

Have you been wondering why Slipknot have yet to play a livetream concert since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic? Percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan answered that question in a recent interview on the Knotfest podcast series, Mosh Talks, hosted by Terry 'Beez' Bezer.

Citing numerous contributing factors regarding the band's absence from the popular livestreaming performance outlet, Clown began (transcription via Blabbermouth), "In my opinion, it's just too soon. I mean, the vaccine isn't even available to everyone yet. We can't fully explain what happened to the White House. We don't even understand what the hell's going on with our own problems as humans, let alone try to put together a livestream and make it translate to someone like you who wants it so badly in the room you're in."

As one of the chief creative forces behind Slipknot for the last quarter century, Clown made it clear it as not as simple as merely performing onstage with the cameras rolling. He wants any potential livestream show to have a clear and defined artistic vision, which just can't be thrown together on a whim.

"I take that very, very, very, very serious," he said of Slipknot's artistic intent.

"The point is, for Slipknot, being a very visual band, and beyond the art side of it, the music side… I mean, I don't know how I get together with everybody on lockdown, go through a set to make special for you, where we are convinced that it's coming through to you absolutely the way you need it," he continued and urged, "I need time for that. I don't know if everybody's got time. We're not even allowed to get out of the house in some places."

Although there are various hurdles for Slipknot to clear before such an event would be possible, Clown relayed a sense of understanding that the performance model has been beneficial to fans and bands.

"I do realize many bands have done it, and I realize it works. I realize fans like it. But for Slipknot, I don't see it being much longer. A live album never even came to mind. A livestream — I have people breathing down my neck about a livestream. I will not waste money on a livestream, because if I am, it's gotta be wasted on you," the keg-beating percussionist explained.

"I can't just get with a bunch of people that, all of a sudden, may or may not be working and aren't used to taking two and a half years off and having to figure out what to do," Clown went on.

Clown also appeared to be torn on how to present a livestreamed Slipknot show and expressed concern that not all fans may see eye-to-eye on the decisions that were ultimately made.

"How am I gonna get the time and all these people together to give you the exquisite, beautiful art thing that you're needing so badly? And if I don't do it, and you see it, and you're, like, 'Man…' For example, let's say I don't use explosives. And I'm, like, 'But I tried to make it an intimate setting in a theater.' And you're, like, 'It's not good enough.' I don't even know how to approach this, man," he confessed.

Watch the full interview clip below.

In February, singer Corey Taylor said the band had something "massive" brewing, but was reluctant to divulge exactly what that meant. A month later, he acknowledged that Slipknot had continued to write new music amid their forced downtime and that a "conceptual" new record may ultimately take shape.

For a list of all upcoming livestream shows, visit our Rock and Metal Virtual Performance Calendar.

Slipknot's Clown on the 'Mosh Talks' Podcast

33 Songs Slipknot Have Never Played Live