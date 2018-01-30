It's a damn fine time to be a rock fan in the southeastern U.S., especially if you dig Clutch. The veteran rockers just announced a string of spring headline shows with a killer lineup of support bands.

Clutch will be joined on the eight-city run by The Bronx, Red Fang and Fireball Ministry. The trek launches April 27 in Chattanooga, Tenn., but three of the shows on the run are actually festival dates with Clutch docking down at the Welcome to Rockville, Beale Street and Carolina Rebellion festivals.

Clutch are currently in a Nashville studio working on a new album with producer Vance Powell, though a couple of new songs - "150 Pesos" and "Bad Decisions" - have been performed live at recent shows. The Bronx are promoting their fifth studio album, aptly titled BRVNX, while Red Fang have been going strong for some time with their 2016 effort Only Ghosts and Fireball Ministry made their long awaited return last year with Remember the Story, a disc that made our 25 Best Hard Rock Albums of 2017 list.

Fan club pre-sales for the run start today (Jan. 30) at 2PM and will be available through Feb. 1 at 10PM. Head here and use the password: fans1 for the pre-sale. General public sales start Friday, Feb. 2 at 10AM at local outlets as well as at Clutch's Facebook and this location. See all dates for the tour listed below.

Clutch / The Bronx / Red Fang / Fireball Ministry Spring 2018 Tour Dates

April 27 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

April 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*

April 30 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

May 2 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

May 3 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 4 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Fest*

May 5 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Carolina Rebellion*

*Festival date