Code Orange Release Cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Quake’ Theme

Code Orange have released a pummeling cover of Nine Inch Nails' theme to the 1996 first-person shooter video game Quake. You can listen to their rendition below.

The hardcore quintet participated in this weekend’s "QuakeCon," a three-day fan expo that celebrated the game's 25th anniversary. NIN frontman Trent Reznor composed the game's ambient, ominous soundtrack back in 1996, providing his services for free because of the mutual respect between Nine Inch Nails and Quake developer id Software.

Code Orange's version of the Quake theme runs about half the length of Reznor's original, removing many of the ambient elements that comprised the second half of the piece. However, keyboardist and programmer Eric Balderose still augments the band’s down-tuned riffs and double-bass flurries with spooky, atmospheric keyboards.

The band also released an accompanying video that renders all five members as 3D video game models. As the animated Code Orange rock out in an underground room, their performance is intercut with gameplay footage of a character venturing through a dank, medieval maze and blasting monsters to smithereens. At one point, guitarist Reba Meyers pops up on the side of the screen to give directions to the game's protagonist.

Code Orange are scheduled to embark on the Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot, Killswitch Engage and Fever 333 this fall. The heavy metal bacchanal will be on the road from Sept. 25 through Nov. 2.

Nine Inch Nails, meanwhile, recently announced the cancelation of their remaining 2021 shows due to another rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. "When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music,” the band said. "However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet.”

