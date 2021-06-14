Code Orange Working on New Material With Billy Corgan

Code Orange are back to work on new music and they've got a famous friend stopping in for a collaboration. Over the weekend, the band posted a photo of themselves in the studio with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

The band's initial posting was more of a tease just showing Corgan hanging with the group and posing for a photo. They captioned it "The killer in me," a nod to the Pumpkins' popular track "Disarm," while also adding the hashtags #justgettingstarted #beafraid and #codecorgan. That little hint sent fans buzzing about just exactly what the pair might be teasing with Corgan eventually tipping off their collaboration a little later.

Code Orange shared a screen shot of Corgan's Instagram story which read, "Excited to share I've been working with Code Orange some of their blistering songs."

Though there weren't any details beyond the photo, the pairing of Corgan with Code Orange certainly is an intriguing one for fans of both musicians. Corgan has a history of solid returns when working with other band and earlier this year he paired up with AFI on a co-write for their song "Dulceria."

Code Orange spent a good portion of the COVID-impacted year of 2020 supporting their Underneath album. In addition, one of the first and most buzzed about livestreams during lockdown led to the band's standout Under the Skin acoustic release.

Stay tuned for details on Code Orange's next album as well as their collaboration with Corgan as they become available.