AFI Debut Billy Corgan Co-Written Song ‘Dulceria’
What would it sound like if Billy Corgan was a member of AFI? You get a little taste of that in the new song "Dulceria," which is one of two new tracks AFI have revealed today (April 9) in anticipation of their upcoming Bodies album.
Corgan has built a friendship with AFI over the years, even pulling in guitarist Jade Puget for his Late Late Show performance of "The Spaniards" back in 2017. And the new track "Dulceria" definitely has Corgan's fingerprints on it as viewed through an AFI lens, but it's not hard to see the song fitting in the Smashing Pumpkins catalog as well, especially given the Pumpkins darker vibe of late.
“Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together,” Puget said in a statement. “It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and ‘Dulcería’ is a testament to that.”
“‘Dulcería’ suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor,” Havok added of the new song. Check out the lyrics and the see the video for "Dulceria" below.
AFI, "Dulceria" Lyrics
I saw sugar there
Dancing in the sweet air
When my eyes began to hurt
I spun sugared air
Twisted up in your hair
That you’d burn before you’d flirt.
Spinning, I must, Dulcería.
You’re so cool that our tongues got stuck
In from the storm
Where the norm is perverse.
Well-acted porn’s getting worse.
I love you more
Here, on the floor.
Inhaled sugar there
Dancing through the sweet air
Til our breath began to quake.
I took several takes
Melting in the cold air
And yet I gave you the shakes
Spinning for you
Cuz you’re so cool.
You’re so cool that our tongues got stuck.
In from the storm
Where the norm is perverse.
Well-acted porn’s getting worse.
I love you more
Here, on the floor.
It took only a single take
For me to melt upon the floor
And I gave you the shakes, the shakes.
It took only a single take
For me to melt upon the floor.
You still give me the shakes. I shake.
I love you more
Here, on the floor.
Here on the floor
I love you more.
I love you more.
AFI, "Dulceria"
As stated, AFI released two new songs with the second, a track called "Far Too Near," skewing closer to some of their previous works. It feels like a natural fit within the band's catalog with a darkly danceable high energy vibe. Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.
AFI "Far Too Near" Lyrics
Through the green door
Finally impure
Your smile tells me
That I can’t
Stay here assured
Well understood.
I only wish
That I could, If I could
I’d give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
I’d give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
Locked the green door
Ever unsure.
My smile tells me
That I can’t
Keep you in fear
Without a word.
My only wish
I’d take back
I'd take back if I could
Give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
Give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
If I can’t
Then what is that crashing sound?
Far, we’re far too near.
I know
Too well that crashing sound.
Far
From gone you’ll hear me.
Give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
Give my heart to you.
I’d give my heart to you if I could.
AFI, "Far Too Near"
"Dulceria" and "Far Too Near" are the fifth and sixth songs released from AFI's Bodies, following the previously issued "Looking Tragic," "Begging for Trouble," "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles." The Bodies album is due June 11 via Rise Records and pre-orders are being taken here.