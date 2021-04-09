AFI Debut Billy Corgan Co-Written Song ‘Dulceria’

What would it sound like if Billy Corgan was a member of AFI? You get a little taste of that in the new song "Dulceria," which is one of two new tracks AFI have revealed today (April 9) in anticipation of their upcoming Bodies album.

Corgan has built a friendship with AFI over the years, even pulling in guitarist Jade Puget for his Late Late Show performance of "The Spaniards" back in 2017. And the new track "Dulceria" definitely has Corgan's fingerprints on it as viewed through an AFI lens, but it's not hard to see the song fitting in the Smashing Pumpkins catalog as well, especially given the Pumpkins darker vibe of late.

“Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together,” Puget said in a statement. “It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and ‘Dulcería’ is a testament to that.”

“‘Dulcería’ suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor,” Havok added of the new song. Check out the lyrics and the see the video for "Dulceria" below.

AFI, "Dulceria" Lyrics

I saw sugar there

Dancing in the sweet air

When my eyes began to hurt I spun sugared air

Twisted up in your hair

That you’d burn before you’d flirt. Spinning, I must, Dulcería.

You’re so cool that our tongues got stuck In from the storm

Where the norm is perverse.

Well-acted porn’s getting worse. I love you more

Here, on the floor. Inhaled sugar there

Dancing through the sweet air

Til our breath began to quake. I took several takes

Melting in the cold air

And yet I gave you the shakes Spinning for you

Cuz you’re so cool.

You’re so cool that our tongues got stuck. In from the storm

Where the norm is perverse.

Well-acted porn’s getting worse. I love you more

Here, on the floor. It took only a single take

For me to melt upon the floor

And I gave you the shakes, the shakes. It took only a single take

For me to melt upon the floor.

You still give me the shakes. I shake. I love you more

Here, on the floor. Here on the floor

I love you more.

I love you more.

AFI, "Dulceria"

As stated, AFI released two new songs with the second, a track called "Far Too Near," skewing closer to some of their previous works. It feels like a natural fit within the band's catalog with a darkly danceable high energy vibe. Take a listen to the song and check out the lyrics below.

AFI "Far Too Near" Lyrics

Through the green door

Finally impure

Your smile tells me

That I can’t Stay here assured

Well understood.

I only wish

That I could, If I could I’d give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could.

I’d give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could. Locked the green door

Ever unsure.

My smile tells me

That I can’t Keep you in fear

Without a word.

My only wish

I’d take back

I'd take back if I could Give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could.

Give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could. If I can’t

Then what is that crashing sound?

Far, we’re far too near. I know

Too well that crashing sound.

Far

From gone you’ll hear me. Give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could.

Give my heart to you.

I’d give my heart to you if I could.

AFI, "Far Too Near"

"Dulceria" and "Far Too Near" are the fifth and sixth songs released from AFI's Bodies, following the previously issued "Looking Tragic," "Begging for Trouble," "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles." The Bodies album is due June 11 via Rise Records and pre-orders are being taken here.