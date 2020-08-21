Did you ever wonder what became of the central figures in the Rick Springfield song "Jessie's Girl"? Thanks to Coheed and Cambria, with an assist from Springfield himself, we now know. The band has just released their new song and video, "Jessie's Girl 2."

Things didn't turn out so great for the obsessive Springfield, but it turns out that Jessie's girl was not exactly what she seemed either. Watch the new video directed by Craig Bernard and Cully Bunker, featuring Springfield and '80s animated versions of Coheed and Cambria below.

Coheed vocalist Claudio Sanchez asks, "Has anyone ever written a sequel to another artist’s song?" He continues, "I don’t think so. As a fan of movies, it just seemed like a really interesting idea.” In this Coheed envisioned future, Springfield got the girl, but it didn't end well. "It’s kind of like a National Lampoon’s movie meets So I Married an Axe Murderer,” says Sanchez.

Sanchez started to riff and sing a bit of the Springfield classic during a 2019 studio session, which sparked the idea of creating a sequel. After coming up with their take, Sanchez reached out to Springfield on Instagram Live to pitch him the idea. As the track came together, they sent it to Springfield and he agreed to take part.

Though the song breaks from the style of Springfield's original, it does fully engross itself in following up the narrative. Coheed even throw in a nod to another '80s girl song, teasing a certain Tommy Tutone phone number that belonged to Jenny.

The band hasn't stopped with the song and video release either, creating special "Jessie's Girl 2" merchandise that's available via their webstore. There's also a 7" vinyl release coming on Sept. 4. Head here to see what's available and pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here.

"Jessie's Girl" really catapulted Springfield's career, topping the Billboard Hot 100 where it remained for two weeks. The song is featured on his 1981 album, Working Class Dog. He also won a Grammy for the track for Best Male Rock Performance.

In other Coheed news, while 2020 touring has been wiped out due to Covid concerns, the band has booked a few dates for 2021. See the stops, which include their S.S. Neverender Cruise, listed below the video.

Coheed and Cambria (With Rick Springfield), "Jessie's Girl 2"

Elektra

Coheed and Cambria 2021 Tour Dates

July 2 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Oct. 26 - Miami, Fla. @ S.S. Neverender