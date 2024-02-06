Incubus have announced a 23rd anniversary tour celebrating the seminal Morning View that will find the influential California rockers performing the 2001 album in its entirety.

To cover locations across the United States in August and September 2024, prog-rock songsters Coheed and Cambria have been tapped to support Incubus on all dates.

The tour goes hand in hand with Morning View XXIII, initially announced last October, which is Incubus' newly re-recorded version of Morning View, set to arrive May 10.

See the dates near the bottom of this post.

In a press release, Incubus singer Brandon Boyd says, "Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives."

He continues, "This album helped propel our little art experiment called 'Incubus' into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of its existence."

Boyd explains, "Morning View XXIII is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honor this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs night after night for the last 23 years. See you on the road soon!"

Tickets for the Morning View anniversary tour will be available starting with a Citi pre-sale on Tuesday. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning this Friday (Feb. 9) at 10AM local time via livenation.com.

Incubus 'Morning View' 2024 Tour Dates

The poster for Incubus' 2024 'Morning View' 23rd anniversary tour

Aug. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

Aug. 24 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena *

Aug. 27 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr *

Aug. 29 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden *

Aug. 31 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden *

Sept. 3 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *

Sept. 6 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion *

Sept. 7 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr *

Sept. 9 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena *

Sept. 12 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr *

* With Coheed and Cambria