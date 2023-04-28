Incubus Name Second 2023 Bass Fill-In While Ben Kenney Recovers From Brain Surgery

Back in January, Incubus bassist Ben Kenney revealed that he would be sitting out the band's immediate shows after undergoing brain surgery. The band moved quickly to fill the void, calling in Tal Wilkenfeld to handle bass duties on their early 2023 dates, but with their summer shows fast approaching, they've now called in a second bassist to fill-in for their upcoming concerts. That would be Nicole Row.

For those unaware, Row has primarily performed in the pop-rock world, with her most rock nod coming while playing bass for the recently split Panic! at the Disco. Other credits include work with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

"We are excited to announce that our good friend @nicolesrow will be filling in on bass for the remainder of our 2023 tour dates," wrote Incubus on their social media. "As Ben continues to recover from his surgery, we welcome Nicole to the band and look forward to playing shows with her this year! We’re currently in rehearsals for the upcoming tour and cant wait to get back out on the road to see everyone this summer!"

Incubus will be back on tour next month, kicking off their late spring/summer touring on May 11 in Highland, California. You can get tickets for the run here.