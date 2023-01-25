Incubus Name Fill-In Bassist as Ben Kenney Recovers From Medical Procedure

Those catching Incubus on their upcoming shows will notice a change in the band's lineup, one that they're revealing in a new posting. Ben Kenney, the band's regular bassist, will take some time off to recover from a recent medical procedure, but the group has found a talented fill-in to take on his duties for their forthcoming shows.

The band reveals in a statement posted to their socials:

To our beloved fans in Costa Rica, Texas and Louisiana: Our Incubus brother and bandmate, Ben Kenney, is currently recovering from a recent medical procedure and will be unable to perform with us on our upcoming run at the end of the month. In his absence, our good friend, Tal Wilkenfeld, will be filling in for him on bass and we look forward to performing with her on these shows! We wish Ben as speedy recovery and can't wait for him to rejoin us onstage soon! Much love <3

Wilkenfeld is an Australian songwriter, bassist and guitarist, whose resume has included stints playing alongside Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Prince, Mick Jagger and Herbie Hancock among others. While with Beck, she appeared at the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th anniversary concerts. She's also released two solo albums, 2007's Transformation and 2019's Love Remains.

Incubus are set to perform Jan. 28 at the Picnic Festival in Costa Rica before returning stateside for dates In Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Houston, Texas as well as a Feb. 4 show at The Fillmore in New Orleans. The band is then scheduled for a lengthy touring break, with their next scheduled stops taking place in May. Be sure to get tickets for Incubus here.