Incubus Return to ‘Morning View’ House for 20th Anniversary Livestream

The year was 2001 and Incubus all moved into an ocean-adjacent home in Malibu to work on their Make Yourself follow-up album, which was named Morning View after the street it was located on. Now, 20 years later, well after the record became a big success for the band, Incubus will return to their onetime digs for a special livestreamed performance celebrating the album.

The band has announced a special Oct. 23 livestream, 20 years to the day from the album's initial release, where they'll head back to the residence for the first time in 20 years to perform the Morning View album in its entirety.

The album spawned four big singles with "Wish You Were Here," "Nice to Know You," "Warning" and "Are You In?," while songs such as "Circles," "Under My Umbrella" and "Aqueous Transmission" became deeper cut favorites. The album topped out at No. 2 on the Billboard chart and has since gone on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.

There will be four separate airings of the special designed to hit specific time zones around the world. The North American airing will take place at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Oct. 23. Get ticketing details for the special return to Morning View performance here.