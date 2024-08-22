As Pat McGann gears up for his tour supporting Sebastian Maniscalco — which includes four nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City — the stand-up comic shared a bit of his story with the Loudwire Nights audience.

"I grew up with funny people and we walked to school together and tried to bust each other up," he told Chuck Armstrong on Wednesday (Aug. 21).

"Combine that with just liking comedy. My parents, I remember them talking about [Jerry] Seinfeld before, even when he was just a regular on Carson. [I would sneak] away to watch Eddie Murphy Delirious. When you're 10, 12 years old, you understand some of the material, but you're also seeing this guy on Saturday Night Live."

McGann also admitted he's a fan of rock and roll — and one band in particular.

"I went to see Pearl Jam [right after] Ten," he said. "I've seen them everywhere ... I don't go to a ton of shows, but I've seen them more than anyone else."

And as it turns out, Pearl Jam's latest record, Dark Matter, has been a favorite of McGann's this year.

"I've been listening to it front [to back]. I just let it play."

What Else Did Pat McGann Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How Chicago shaped him as a comedian — and how it helped connect him with Sebastian Maniscalco

Why he feels comfortable doing crowd work

Why he never did sketch comedy

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Pat McGann joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Aug. 21; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

