You’ve seen our list of 25 Awesome Celebrities Who Are Metalheads, but now we’re narrowing down the field to some of the best stand-up comedians ever, who also happen to love the Devil’s music.

Is there a more lovable metalhead on earth than Jim Breuer? Beyond telling wild stories about hanging out with Lars Ulrich and the time he thought Glenn Danzig was going to kick his ass, Breuer made his own “dad metal” music and performed live with a band. And, of course, what’s more metal than playing a goat-human hybrid on Saturday Night Live?

Along with inspiring Tool’s “Ænema” and speaking out against the PMRC, iconic comic Bill Hicks brought bits about rock and metal music to the stage. Hicks defended Judas Priest when they were being sued for the suicide and attempted suicide of two fans, and created a classic act about good music vs. bad music. “If it's a choice between eternal hell and good tunes, and eternal heaven and New Kids on the fuckin' Block... I'm gonna be surfing on the lake of fire, rockin' out, high fiving Satan every time I pass him on the motherfuckin' shore!"

When Bill Burr started learning to play the drums, he dove head-first into metal’s greatest bands, including extreme acts like Meshuggah. Metalheads flipped when they learned Burr saw the Swedish djenters live, with the comic gushing, “I can’t say enough how fucking unbelievable that band is and you’re doing yourself a disservice as a human being if you never see them live. It was fucking unbelievable … For the rest of my life, as long as those guys play when they come to town, I’m definitely going to go see them.”

Check out these 10 Awesome Comedians Who Are Metalheads in the Loud List below.

10 Awesome Comedians Who Are Metalheads