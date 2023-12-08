Corey Taylor Books Early 2024 Tour With Des Rocs + Jigsaw Youth

The 2024 tours keep rolling out, with Corey Taylor being the latest to reveal the next batch of dates in his CMF2 tour run.

Taylor, who started a video teaser by thanking fans for all their birthday wishes on his 50th birthday, revealed that he and his solo band, that he's calling "The Morning Dudes," will be back out on the road in February. The teaser revealed the dates and cities while explaining that additional touring information would be coming soon and a directive to stay alert of his tour happenings via his website.

The tour website has now turned over to reveal all of the tour dates listed and a place where you can register to be alerted when the tour onsale date is announced. You can also text a number given at the site as well.

While the dates and cities were listed through Taylor's tease and site, one of his support acts, Des Rocs, posted the admat announcing the trek on socials that also revealed the venues for the run that can be seen below. Meanwhile, the other support band, Jigsaw Youth, posted that the public on-sale would be coming next Friday (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time. The trek with runs through February and into early March.

Taylor is coming off another big year, with his CMF2 album arriving back in September and yielding the Mainstream Rock chart-topper "Beyond," as well as the songs "Post Traumatic Blues," "Talk Sick" and "We Are the Rest."

Corey Taylor 2024 Tour Dates With Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth

Feb. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Feb. 6 - New York, New York @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Feb. 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ FIllmore

Feb. 10 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Feb. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Feb. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Feb. 16 - Bowler, Wis. @ Mohican North Star Casino

Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Feb. 20 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Feb. 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore Harrah's

Feb. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

March 2 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

March 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha