Corey Taylor Books Early 2024 Tour With Des Rocs + Jigsaw Youth
The 2024 tours keep rolling out, with Corey Taylor being the latest to reveal the next batch of dates in his CMF2 tour run.
Taylor, who started a video teaser by thanking fans for all their birthday wishes on his 50th birthday, revealed that he and his solo band, that he's calling "The Morning Dudes," will be back out on the road in February. The teaser revealed the dates and cities while explaining that additional touring information would be coming soon and a directive to stay alert of his tour happenings via his website.
The tour website has now turned over to reveal all of the tour dates listed and a place where you can register to be alerted when the tour onsale date is announced. You can also text a number given at the site as well.
While the dates and cities were listed through Taylor's tease and site, one of his support acts, Des Rocs, posted the admat announcing the trek on socials that also revealed the venues for the run that can be seen below. Meanwhile, the other support band, Jigsaw Youth, posted that the public on-sale would be coming next Friday (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time. The trek with runs through February and into early March.
Taylor is coming off another big year, with his CMF2 album arriving back in September and yielding the Mainstream Rock chart-topper "Beyond," as well as the songs "Post Traumatic Blues," "Talk Sick" and "We Are the Rest."
Corey Taylor 2024 Tour Dates With Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth
Feb. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
Feb. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia
Feb. 6 - New York, New York @ Irving Plaza
Feb. 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore
Feb. 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ FIllmore
Feb. 10 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Feb. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!
Feb. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Feb. 16 - Bowler, Wis. @ Mohican North Star Casino
Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
Feb. 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Feb. 20 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Feb. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Feb. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
Feb. 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore Harrah's
Feb. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater
March 2 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
March 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
