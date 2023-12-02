Corey Taylor Has a Very Relatable + Honest Response to Turning 50

Next Friday (Dec. 8) will be Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor’s 50th birthday, and during his new interview with TellUs Rock, he spoke about why his feelings toward being a half-century old depends on, well, a few factors.

Taylor appeared on the podcast – which was uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 28 – to discuss his second solo LP: CMFT2. Early in their conversation, host Mattias Ericsson brings up Taylor’s upcoming birthday, asking: “Is that something you think about it or is it just a number for you?”

Taylor replies:

I mean, it depends on how early in the morning I think about it ‘cause there are definitely times [when] I get up and I'm like [imitates body aches]. . . . Like, “Oh, Christ. Where did that come from?” So, yes and no. I try to take very good care of myself. I work out. I try to eat well. I don't always succeed, but I try to eat well. I try to stay as healthy as possible . . . not just because of what I do, but because I wanna spend as much time on this planet with my family as possible. So, there are definitely days where 50 feels like a number, and then there are days where 50 feels like, “How am I only 50 and I feel like shit?” I did some serious damage to myself when I was younger and I'm kind of paying for it now, but I'm also maneuvering. You just kind of have to take it as you go and just be, like, “All right. Well, this is life, you know?”

You can watch the full clip below.

As Loudwire reported at the time, back in September 2023, Taylor told Rock Feed that he’s in “constant pain” from spending so many intensive years playing shows (in addition to doing other exhaustive rock star activities). Specifically, he reflected:

I've already said that physically, I maybe have five years left. But at the same time, I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself. Now, I have a lot of fucking miles on me — it's hard for me. People don't realize this but when I walk, I'm almost in constant pain. . . . It's the knees, it's my feet. I have a broken toe on this foot. I have gout across my feet. It gets up into my joints and shit. . . . It's tough. I'm not as nimble as I used to be.

Undoubtedly, Taylor’s not alone in feeling the effects of aging, right?

Aside from his solo work, Taylor's been in the news recently due to the unexpected departure of former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg last month. Since then, Weinberg has addressed the split, various drummers have shown support for him and Taylor has done his best to end rumors regarding Weinberg’s replacement.

Corey Taylor Talks About Turning 50 With TellUs Rock