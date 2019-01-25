"It was all about the jam," Brown recently told us about Dime's favorite approach to music. He added of the Dimebash event, "We’ve all known each other for years, all these musicians, and it’s a really good time just hanging out." As can be seen in the Metal Injection-shot video below, it really does have a loose, hang out vibe as Taylor, Brown and others talk to the crowd, asking for requests before diving into "Walk."