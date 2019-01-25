Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl + More Cover Pantera’s ‘Walk’ at Dimebash 2019
Check out the star power wattage onstage to salute the late Dimebag Darrell at 2019's Dimebash. You've got Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Scott Ian and Chris Broderick all ready to rev up their guitars, while Dime's Pantera bandmate Rex Brown and Anthrax's Charlie Benante are ready to help "Walk" swing during a special performance at the show.
"It was all about the jam," Brown recently told us about Dime's favorite approach to music. He added of the Dimebash event, "We’ve all known each other for years, all these musicians, and it’s a really good time just hanging out." As can be seen in the Metal Injection-shot video below, it really does have a loose, hang out vibe as Taylor, Brown and others talk to the crowd, asking for requests before diving into "Walk."
The Dimebash tribute held Thursday night (Jan. 24) at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif. has been one of the highlights of NAMM week as musicians flock to check out the latest in gear.
The evening also featured a wide variety of top notch players, while Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry played full sets to warm up the audience for the evening.
