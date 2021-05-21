Corey Taylor Appears on The Dead Deads’ Spooky New Song ‘Murder Ballad II’

Corey Taylor's latest musical endeavor is an appearance on the Dead Dead's new single, "Murder Ballad II," and in its accompanying video. The song is from band's upcoming new album Tell Your Girls It's Alright, which is out later this year.

"Murder Ballad II" is a gentle song led by acoustic guitars and a chilling duet between Taylor and Meta Dead, but it really picks up during the bridge. The Slipknot frontman is credited as a co-writer for the song, both on the lyrics and the music. In various scenes, he sports the painted X's over his eyes, just like the members of the Dead Deads.

"I got turned on to (The Dead Deads) by their album For Your Obliteration... which is such a great album and is some of the best songwriting I've heard in years," Taylor told Matt Pinfield. "We had the chance to have them on some Stone Sour shows, and me and Tish hit it off as songwriters."

"She said, 'I've got this idea for a follow-up to 'Murder Ballad,' which was essentially 'Murder Ballad II,'" he continued. "Through video, we went back and forth, building this song and working it out. It became something really really cool."

"It was one of Corey's favorite songs of ours, so when he and I were talking about what to write about, the idea surfaced to tell the continuing story of the two lovers from that song," Meta explained in a press release.

"At the end of the other song, they were both dead. This song picks up with them as ghosts. You can take it literally that way, or find your own meaning. Corey and I both really enjoy using colorful language that can be interpreted multiple ways. In fact, our sound engineer had no idea it was even about dead people, so that's a good sign."

Watch the video below.

Tell Your Girls It's Alright will be release Aug. 20 through Rumble Records. Pre-order it here now.

Rumble Records

The Dead Deads + Corey Taylor, "Murder Ballad II" Music Video

The Dead Deads + Corey Taylor, "Murder Ballad II" Lyrics

One day soon you'll meet us

Waltzing through the trees

Pirouettes and tourniquets

A song for which we bleed Hand in hand you'll meet us

Dancing on the mist

Strangled by a melody

One you can't resist What a beautiful death

Together forever

You'll wish we'd never met

You see there's something left

A minor chord to sever

And hide inside your head Ooooh...Is it "murder" murder?

Ooooh...They called it murder As our canon closes

We'll finally slip away

Lovers in a silhouette

Too earnest to decay

Choking back "I love you's"

Fingers digging in

If I can't have you, no one can

Let this end begin What a beautiful death

Together forever

You'll wish we'd never met

You see there's something left

A minor chord to sever

And hide inside your head Ooooh...Is it "murder" murder?

Ooooh...They called it murder Oh pain Oh pain

Oh shame Oh shame

Blood stains my name My black name

Oh fame Oh fame

Oh pain Oh pain

Oh shame What a shame

Blood stains my name My black name

Oh fame Oh fame

What a beautiful death Oh pain oh pain

What a beautiful death No shame no shame

Blood stains my name My black name

Oh fame Oh fame

Oh pain

No shame

I love these games

They called it murder