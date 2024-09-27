What Corey Taylor Wants Fans to Remember With Dave Grohl Affair

There's something that Corey Taylor wants rock fans to remember when it comes to Dave Grohl's extramarital affair.

The Slipknot frontman recently appeared on the Your Mom's House podcast, hosted by comedian Tom Segura and his wife and fellow comedian Christina Pazsitzky. They discussed a variety of subjects, including the 25th anniversary of Slipknot, the Jane's Addiction drama that's unfolded over the last few weeks and more.

When Pazsitzky asked Taylor about his thoughts on the baby Grohl recently fathered outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum, the singer was careful with his words. He initially called the situation "messy," and then added that Grohl is one of the nicest people he's ever met.

"I'll tell you exactly why they put out a press release — it's because he wanted to get ahead of it... He knew that if he didn't say something, somebody else was going to say something," Taylor explained.

The majority of fans online were appalled by Grohl's announcement, and expressed their disappointment because they felt he no longer lived up to the "nicest guy in rock" reputation he developed over the years.

Taylor called Grohl's infidelity "irresponsible" and acknowledged how many fans were upset by the news. However, he urges everyone to remember that musicians are people too.

"I have to remind people that we're not perfect," the frontman said.

"I'm gonna say something very controversial," he continued. "This happening does not mean he's not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he's got fucking issues and he fucked up [and] he's not perfect. It is going to be very difficult for his family."

Taylor admitted he's had his own share of personal problems throughout his life, but agreed when Segura argued that the line between what makes a person good and bad isn't black and white.

See the full podcast episode below.

