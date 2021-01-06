Corey Taylor to Lead ‘Ground Control’ Supergroup for David Bowie Tribute

This year's David Bowie tribute concert has "really made the grade," securing some top level talent to pay homage to the Thin White Duke, albeit in a virtual manner this year due to the pandemic. The upcoming A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day concert will take place this Friday (Jan. 8) with some great recent additions including a supergroup taking the name Ground Control featuring Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Jane's Addiction's guitarist and bassist Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.

Trent Reznor, previously announced for the tribute, will be joined by his How to Destroy Angels bandmates Mariqueen Maandig and Atticus Ross for this salute, while The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, The Cult's Ian Astbury, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and his wife Etty Lau Farrell, Bush's Gavin Rossdale, Living Colour's Corey Glover, The Distillers' Brody Dalle, Queen's Adam Lambert, Yungblud and plenty more have signed on to take part.

Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson will also be on hand leading a group of Bowie alumni who will play throughout the evening.

Though song assignments have not been revealed in advance, the naming of the Taylor-led supergroup Ground Control could be a nod to them performing the classic Bowie track "Space Oddity," but we'll find out when the show takes place.

The concert will take place Friday night at 9PM ET / 6PM PT and tickets to watch this special tribute are currently available for $25 here. There are also assorted merch and experience bundle options available at this location.

Bowie's birthday is Jan. 8 and he died at the age of 69 on Jan. 10, 2016 making this coming weekend the fifth anniversary of his death. Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.