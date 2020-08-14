Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor has returned the favor to rapper Tech N9ne and was featured as a guest vocalist on his new song, "Bitch Slap."

Taylor contributes backing vocals to the chorus as well as a series of distorted screams that lurk in the background of the track before his spotlight moment comes right around the two-minute mark. He keeps it aggressive, maintaining his barking vocal style over a rapped verse.

Listen to "Bitch Slap" toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics below (via Genius).

Earlier this summer, Tech N9ne was one of several guest contributors to Taylor's new solo song, "CMFT Must Be Stopped." He assumed control over the track's third verse, while rapper Kid Bookie also played a prominent role and backing vocals were done by a litany of rock and metal stars.

The collaborative efforts and mutual respect between Taylor and Tech N9ne date back further than this year, though. In 2015, the rapper released the song "Wither," which featured a guest spot from "The Great Big Mouth" and four years later, Tech even shouted out Slipknot on the track "Like I Ain't."

"Bitch Slap" is just one of the many ways Taylor has occupied himself during the unexpected downtime this year as the touring industry remains at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. With his debut solo album slated for an Oct. 2 release, it may not be long before we get even more material from the icon, who is already plotting his second solo record. He'll have a bit more time on his hands now that Stone Sour have announced an indefinite hiatus.

Entering my personal space with an intent to harm may be a direct ticket down under

Not to be confused with Australia and New Zealand

This ticket is usually issued after your reaction to the bitch slap Somebody go hit the coroner there's been a mishap

This one's a real altercation and no fucking diss rap

Thinkin' about phonkin' with us and you take a big nap

All of the drama because of [?]

And you got it because of the bitch slap

Everybody's got an expiration date

But you running your mouth can make your date arrive faster

You come up in my circle with that other shit

I'm sure that we can help you out and take you to your master

Let's go! Bitch slap

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick- Phonk is the condition, won’t give up submission

Wrong as fuck for the hissin’ at the throne that buss the clip and hush the trippin’

That a strong enough description?

You don’t listen - ya slippin!

This expression doesn’t apply to women

Just the men when utterly sinnin’

Gonna be winnin’ souls within ‘em when I blast those

Especially if you don’t see no kinda grinnin’

After your lip in the beginnin’ up shit creek is where you swimmin’ you asshole Bitch slap

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick- Talking all your shit, cut the crap

I don't do legit chat, I bitch slap

You big cap, you big mad

You need a hand but you gon' get this bitch slap

Look me in my face, look me in my eyes

Lil' Myers flow but I don't need the knife

These hands ain't no joke, make a devil cry

I know it's hard for you to do, but bitch don't kill my vibe

You can get it too, get- Bitch slapped

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick- By the time you with the truth, the streets will burn

Anyone that [?] so I side your woman

Make her my bitch, yeah

Motherfucker is a particle landmine

In the media, never get a number one

I'm falling through the fucking stratosphere to get Jesus fucking Christ

This is the thought for everyone who had it coming

Don't ignore me, God you bore me with your indecisive sermons

I'm tired, tired of avoiding what must still be said

Stealing from the hands of those gathered

Show me where you stand on this matter Bitch slap

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick- Aye yo, Tech! Hold Up

I got something to say on this shit real quick man

Yo At it again

Let me find out you been yapping your lips

That's an offense

I ain't gon' stand for this shit, I'm throwing Colin Kaepernick fits

I'll gladly assist you and spit in your face

I'll dismantle your tissue, the issues I bring

Are as tragic as missiles and quick to repay enemies with the pain

Is you afraid? Probably so

Bitch, I'm rowdy and probably where don't nobody go

Lining haters up, eenie, miney, moe, now he goes adios

Then I reload the beast mode to behold the King's throne

Get de-bowed and be gone

If you don't wanna get bitch slapped then don't leave home, n--ga Bitch slap

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick-

Bitch slap

Quick cap

Bitch slap

Quick-

Tech N9ne Feat. Corey Taylor, "Bitch Slap"