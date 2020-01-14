If you've followed Corey Taylor over the years, you're no doubt aware that he's a huge horror movie fan. Last fall, he put his stamp on the horror documentary In Search of Darkness and not long after it was revealed that Taylor had written a script for a horror movie. Now comes news that a well-known Taylor associate in the horror movie industry is set to work with Corey on his movie.

Tom Savini, the FX master who worked on Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow, Friday the 13th and more, is reportedly planning to work with Taylor, according to his right-hand man Jason Baker. Baker, who initially helped introduce Taylor to Savini, tells DailyDead.com, “I am thrilled that we are able to finally start slowly talking about the fact that Tom and I are going to be involved with Corey Taylor's new horror movie, and that we will be handling the special makeup effects for it."

He continued, "We're not allowed to talk about plot details or titles or anything like that right now, but I will say that the script is totally fucked up, Corey's got some really sick things planned for this, and I'm super excited to be a part of it.”

Savini's name may be familiar to Slipknot fans for another reason, as the FX master lent his expertise to creating Corey's mask for the We Are Not Your Kind album cycle and tour.

Baker went on to say of Taylor, “We have always had such a great time collaborating with Corey, doing his masks and everything, but the best thing about working with him is that I made a friend. Corey's such a wonderful, fun person to be around. The guy has been through hell, and to come out of everything that he has laughing about it, those kinds of people are such unicorns. So, when they come into your life, you just want to hold on to them with everything, and of course you want to work with them and do whatever you can to support their creativity. We’re extremely excited.”

Speaking last month, Taylor stated, “I’m actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I’m aggressively looking for investors and producers. I’ve got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system.”

Taylor previously dabbled in a big screen horror production, taking an acting role in the 2014 film Fear Clinic that also starred Robert Englund (aka Freddy Krueger).

Taylor's new movie is reportedly in pre-production and it will serve as his directorial debut.