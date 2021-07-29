Corey Taylor Explains How His Lyrics Will Be Different on Next Slipknot Album

It has been known for a while that Slipknot have been working on a new album, the successor to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, and in a new interview, Corey Taylor has offered some insight as to what fans can expect, noting that the band aims to expand their sound and that the lyrics, which he's finished, will take a different approach from recent years.

Speaking with Heavy Consequence (video below), Taylor shared his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, criticizing the vortex of misinformation and conspiracies surrounding it while noting that, in his mind, getting it is an act of "common sense."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the vocalist spoke about forthcoming material from Slipknot and was excited over how it's all progressing.

"It’s an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision. There’s a couple of songs on here that people are gonna be, like… There’s definitely some pit openers that are gonna fucking freak people out," said Taylor (transcription via Metal Hammer).

He continued, "It’s got the heavy… There’s so many different elements on this one, man, that let’s just say I’m really excited to get the vocals on it. I’ve got all the lyrics written and whatnot. I’m starting to fine-tune everything. It’s gonna be interesting, man."

The lyrics, this time around, will represent a shift in focus from what Slipknot fans have received on more recent records.

"I think I talked about it somewhere else where this is the first time in a long time on a Slipknot album where I’m not just talking about things from my point of view; I’m trying to look at things from other people’s point of view and tell different stories again," the singer explained. "I’m kind of getting back to that, and it feels very freeing It’s very liberating."

New music isn't the only thing on the horizon for Slipknot though. The band will headline the 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour which also features Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange. See a list of upcoming dates here.

Corey Taylor Speaks With Heavy Consequence — Vaccine, New Album + More