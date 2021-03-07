Corey Taylor Plotting Short Solo Tour This Spring

With states starting to show signs of opening up from pandemic measures, Corey Taylor has revealed that he could be back on the road this spring. Speaking with Fitz of Arizona's 98 KUPD, the Slipknot frontman revealed that he's currently planning a solo tour for late April and May.

“[It will be a] short tour – probably about three weeks,” he explained (as can be seen below). “Some of the places we’ll be doing two nights in one city. It’ll be completely social-distanced, which means there’ll be pods with space around it, and the only people allowed in the pod are the people who came with that group.”

Continuing talk of safety measures, Taylor added, “[There will be] temp checks at the door, and you have to have proof of a negative test within 48 hours [of the show], or you won’t be let in at all.”

Taylor, like many musicians, is anxious to return to playing live after most of the past year forcing concert alternatives not only for himself but for those associated with his live production.

“I’m looking at ways to kind of get the cobs going — not only for myself but for people I care about,” he stated. “My crew needs work; my wife [Cherry Bombs' Alicia Taylor], her dancers, they wanna get back out there. So this is the test to see if we can start to kind of inch back towards reality with these in place — at least until the vaccine has had a chance to kind of do its thing.”

Taylor adds of the routing, “The bulk of [the dates are] in the Midwest and then kind of working our way back to Vegas. It’ll be April-May. And we’re actually hammering the details out right now.” Stay tuned for a tour announcement.

When Taylor hits the road, he'll be promoting the music from his CMFT solo album that arrived last fall. As the record arrived, Taylor celebrated by playing a fully-produced livestream show at The Forum in Los Angeles. The musician also played a socially distanced private club show with 12 fans being chosen from a ticket lottery and funds aiding the Sweet Relief organization.

Corey Taylor Chats With 98 KUPD's Fitz

