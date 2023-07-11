Post-traumatic stress disorder is something close to Corey Taylor's heart, going so far as to launch the non-profit Taylor Foundation in 2022 that helps service members and first responders deal with with PTSD. So it's likely not a huge surprise that he's now channeled some of what he's seen into song with the brand new track "Post Traumatic Blues" from his upcoming CMF2 album.

The song itself is a banger, a high-energy, full-throttle rocker that's probably among the heaviest material so far in Taylor's solo catalog. But it's also heavy in terms of subject matter, with the singer commenting, “‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD. Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”

"I’m warning you right now / I'm feelin' like a Sunday / I'll never get away / No one knows," belts the singer, in expressing the desire to escape a feeling that often is hidden away from others.

Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below and if you like what you hear, "Post Traumatic Blues" is currently available via multiple platforms here.

Corey Taylor, "Post Traumatic Blues" Lyric Video

Corey Taylor, "Post Traumatic Blues" Lyrics

I don’t want to be buried in a hole when I die

I wanna be carried in a jar with the ashes and lies

And when I break-my-stained-glass-media heart…

I’ll smile as I tear it apart- so Don’t Panic! The pillar is here

Another in a line- of heroes with nothing to fear

And a taste for the hardcore that comes with the common sense oh my god we’re in trouble again… we’re in trouble again… ONE LAST STAND I’m Warning You Right Now…

I’m Feelin’ Like a Sunday- I’ll Never Get Away

No One Knows… Who’s afraid of a King in a Castle? Another Dirty Face On A $100 Bill

I’ll take- what I thought- I could never- impossibly get

I’m living like I’m losing a bet- don’t worry, the future is here

Another contemplation to ration for over the years

I’m crossing your lines, pushing my way- DELIBERATE

Borrow your time, take me away- I’M INTO IT

Did you borrow your time? ONE LAST TIME I’m Warning You Right Now…

I’m Feelin’ Like a Sunday- I’ll Never Get Away

No One Knows…

I’m Warning You Right Now…

I’m Feelin’ Like a Sunday- I’ll Never Get Away

No One Knows Me Solo 1 (Zach) Solo 2 (Tooch) Reciprocity… For All The Ones to Leave

…Are You Ready For One- Last- War! I’m Warning You Right Now…

I’m Feelin’ Like a Sunday- I’ll Never Get Away

No One Knows Me

I’m Warning You Right Now…

I’m Feelin’ Like a Sunday- I’ll Never Get Away

No One Knows My Name

The Taylor Foundation website notes, "The Taylor Foundation was established to generate funds and awareness for local non-profit organizations that support and uplift former and current members of the armed forces as well as first responders who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, otherwise known as PTSD. By collaborating with local and regional nonprofits, we seek to build a network of assistance for all veterans and first responders who may be experiencing or have experienced PTSD so that they may find the community and support they need to overcome these challenges in their own communities."

Corey adds, "During my career, I’ve been privileged to have many veterans and people in emergency service support me, telling me how much my music has helped them with everything they’ve had to endure - from combat to stress on the job to the inevitable repercussions that come from PTSD. Now, it’s my turn to give back as much as I can to them." Learn more about the organization here.

"Post Traumatic Blues" follows Taylor's most recent single "Beyond" off the CMF2 album. You can look for the new record arriving on Sept. 15 through Taylor's BMG imprint Decibel Cooper. Pre-orders are currently available here and you can also look for special vinyl offerings here and here.

Taylor is also hitting the road next month with Wargasm, Oxymorrons and Luna Aura on select dates. See all the stops listed below.

Corey Taylor 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium *

Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater *

Aug. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore *

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom *

Aug. 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

Sept. 2 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory *

Sept. 3 - Pryor, Okla. @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

Sept. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit *

Sept. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues *

Sept. 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

Sept. 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater *

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *

Sept. 15 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Oakdale **

Sept. 16 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount **

Sept. 18 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 19 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues **

Sept. 21 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall **

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

Sept. 24 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues **

Sept. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel **

Sept. 28 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre **

Sept. 29 - Henderson, Nev. @ The Dollar Loan Center ***

Oct. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues **

Oct. 3 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern **

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show

