Corey Taylor ‘Doing Well’ With COVID Recovery, Says Wife Alicia

Slipknot's Corey Taylor revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and in an update on Twitter, the singer's wife and Cherry Bombs dancer, Alicia, informed fans that he was "doing well" as he focuses on recovering and getting back to the stage once it is safe and he is able to do so.

Taylor's diagnosis came as he was nearing the finish line on an August solo tour, but had to regrettably back out of his scheduled appearance at Astronomicon in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Splitting the update between a pair of tweets, Alicia shared, "Wanted to give you guys an update: Corey is doing well and thanks everyone for the sweet thoughts and messages. Ready to get him home as soon as it's safe, so I can take care of him! He (very luckily) hasn't lost his sense of taste or smell so I send him stupid amounts of snacks, hydration powders, and yummy desserts."

It is an especially positive sign as Corey had initially stated he was feeling "very, very sick" in his video message that was issued on Aug. 20 in conjunction with the revelation of his diagnosis.

Despite how ill he was feeling at the moment, he reassured fans, "I should be okay — it's the flu. I'm vaccinated, so I'm not worried. But I certainly wouldn't want to spread it to anyone else," and encouraged everyone to "be safe out there" while expressing gratitude for their support.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, Taylor sounded off on the politicization of the coronavirus vaccines, which he said were a matter of "common sense," noting that those formulating conspiracy theories around them by "listening to the wrong people."

"Here’s the thing: there shouldn’t be a mandate [to be vaccinated to attend a concert], but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a fuckin’ asshole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway. So, for me, it’s a common sense thing, but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days, man," he affirmed in an interview with Heavy Consequence.

Taylor is expected to be back onstage, this time with Slipknot opposed to with his solo group, on Sept. 19 as Slipknot were recently announced as the Riot Fest fill-ins for Nine Inch Nails, who withdrew from all of their remaining 2021 live commitments.

Not long after, the Knotfest Roadshow featuring Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, FEVER 333 and Code Orange will kick off and run through early November. See the full list of stops here.