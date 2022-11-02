Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.

A few weeks ago at the For the Love of Horror convention, which took place in Manchester, England, the vocalist was asked which horror movie from the last 10 years is the best during a Q+A. Though he seemed a bit stumped by the question, he chose Ari Aster's 2018 film Hereditary as the one that really affected him.

"Hereditary's the one that made me fucking — oh dude — that movie made me sweat through the sheets of my bed. That was so uncomfortable, dude. Me and Alicia [Taylor] were like, 'Let's put a fucking horror movie on, right?' We just sat there and were like [shocked expression]. I was like, 'Oh god!'"

"I mean just the... everyone knows that scene. I was so put off I had to pause it and fucking walk around. It was a trip dude," he continued. "I love [Aster's] Midsommar too, but there's just something so rad about Hereditary. To me, I didn't know shit about it going into it, and by the end I was just like, 'I can't un-see any of this. Oh my god.' I mean, it was that level of 'Holy shit.' So that one is definitely right at the top."

Watch the clip from the Q+A below.

Hereditary is considered a psychological horror film. Starring Toni Collette, the movie is essentially about demonic possession, and without giving any spoilers, the scene Taylor was referencing during the Q+A occurs early on in the movie. If you haven't seen it already, watch with caution.

Elsewhere during the discussion, Taylor touched upon the first fiction novel he's written, which you can learn more about here.

