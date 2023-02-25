Corey Taylor Finishes Recording Second Solo Album

The ever-busy Corey Taylor has officially finished recording the follow up to 2020's CMFT.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman began tracking his second solo album at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas back in early January with Jay Ruston. The producer has previously worked with Steel Panther and Anthrax, among others.

"All done recording the new [Corey Taylor] record out in Vegas," Taylor's bassist Eliot Lorango wrote on Instagram while sharing a few photos from the studio. "Really awesome 6 weeks with everyone involved! Can't wait for everyone to hear it." Check the post out below.



That sentiment seems to be shared by Taylor, who shared a video of himself driving to the studio to begin recording on January 21. In the clip, Taylor's enthusiasm for the new album was palpable.

I'm really, really excited. I mean, everything's just bigger this time, man. Everything sounds better; everything's running better; everything's running hot. Instead of where I came from, this is where I'm going. Musically, it's harder, it's faster, but there's still tons of stuff from the first album. So, there's elements of Slipknot, there's elements of Stone Sour, there's elements of CMFT; there's elements of the stuff that I've been doing for years... all the stuff that I've always wanted to do, we're doing that. We're just cranking it up and it all sounds so fucking good that I can't even describe to you how stoked I am to be starting on this... Serious as a heart attack, nobody's ready for what they're about to hear. It's for real. But first, we've gotta record it.

No word yet on when the album will be released —but while you're waiting, you can catch him on a quick run with support from the Cherry Bombs in May, as well as with Slipknot starting in March. Make sure to get grab your tickets here.