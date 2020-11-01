Corey Taylor Helping Sweet Relief Fund With Secret Show

Having just pulled off a big production virtual concert, Corey Taylor is set to play live again this week and with a donation to a good cause you could be able to catch the show in person.

Taylor will be playing a socially-distanced secret show in Los Angeles this Thursday (Nov. 5) and a $5 donation to the Sweet Relief Covid-19 Fund will enter you into a ticket lottery to be in attendance. Five winners will be allowed to bring a friend to watch this private performance and one winner will receive an Epiphone Les Paul Special VE, Vintage Edition Electric Guitar signed by Corey Taylor.

You must have your entry in by Tuesday (Nov. 3) at 11:59PM PT. Simply head here for details on how to enter. You can also enter by donating $25 that will also get you a signed Corey Taylor poster.

The Sweet Relief Covid-19 Fund is currently raising money to assist musicians and music workers affected by Coronavirus.

Taylor is currently promoting his solo album debut, CMFT, which features the recent chart-topping song "Black Eyes Blue." You can pick up the album here. (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases)