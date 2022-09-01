Corey Taylor Plans to Take Bands That ‘Haven’t Had a Shot’ on Next Solo Tour

Slipknot's The End, So Far will be out at the end of this month, but Corey Taylor is already talking about what his plans are for his second solo album. He doesn't have a timeline for its release just yet, but he intends on bringing bands that "haven't had a shot" out with him when he goes on tour to support it.

During a chat with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation [via Blabbermouth], the 'Knot frontman confirmed that he's already finished writing the material for the follow-up to 2020's CMFT. Since he'll be touring with Slipknot throughout the rest of 2022, he'll likely hit the studio to start really fleshing out his second solo effort sometime in January or February.

"And then once I'm done touring with Slipknot, I'm gonna throw together a really rad, 'rock is back' kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger — maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don't get the chance or just don't get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in," the vocalist said.

"So I'm gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven't had a shot. 'Cause there's so many great bands out there."

As of now, Taylor's next solo endeavor consists of 15 songs, and much of it is older material that he's had sitting on the shelf for years. Two of them — "Beyond" and "Breath of Fresh Smoke" — are actually tracks that he's played live before as Corey Taylor & The Junk Beer Kidnap Band, and were written well over a decade ago.

"And there's definitely a darker edge to [the album]. It's still very melodic, but I'm definitely starting to kind of bring together the things that I'm known for," the rocker continued. "And it's less an homage of the stuff that I grew up on and more of what people are used to hearing from me — but still a solo album. So there's still great rock and roll on it. There's some heavier stuff, but there's some really great slower stuff. It's gonna be really rad."

For now, you can catch Taylor on the road with Slipknot on the upcoming fall leg of their Knotfest Roadshow, which features Crown the Empire and Ice Nine Kills and kicks off Sept. 20. Get tickets here.