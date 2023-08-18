Corey Taylor Tears Up Over Mental Health Discussion – ‘I Will Always Be Here for You’

During a recent event that featured music and a question and answer session with fans in the U.K., Corey Taylor opened up about mental health and got a little tearful when speaking to the crowd about his own past and his dedication to sticking around.

The event took place Aug. 7 at Kingston's Pryzm nightclub, with the singer taking part in a moderated chat that included fan-submitted questions. As shared on TikTok by an audience member, Taylor got emotional when the subject of mental health was broached.

"I want you to know something", he tells the crowd. "For the longest time, I didn't have a lot of reasons in my heart to live, but as my life has gone on, and you guys have been there for me, you have no idea..." Starting to tear up with a quiver in his voice, he continued, "I promise you this. I promise you this, as long as you are here, I will always be here for you."

Taylor had a different emotion later, speaking forcefully and direct when asked about what advice that he would give to his younger self, once again speaking to dealing with mental health.

"Honestly, I would tell... and this is true, I would tell my 18-year-old self that it's going to be okay, because no one ever fucking told me that. And anyone who needs to hear that, right now, listen to me. It is going to be okay, no matter what is going on, it is all temporary. And you can get through it because you're fucking stronger than you god damn think."

You can see both answers in fan shot video below.

Corey Taylor Has Previously Spoken About Mental Health

This is not the first time Taylor has addressed his mental health, opening up on a larger level back in 2014 when he shot a PSA for the YouRock foundation speaking about depression and suicide. In the video, Taylor spoke of being homeless, battling depression and attempting to take his own life at the age of 17. He called it "the lowest moment of my life because I did it to myself."

Of his own journey, the singer shared, “The only thing that really helped was writing. It felt like when I was writing I could work it out, and really be able to get my head around it. It provided a way for me to get that primal scream out, without having to scream. The scream was there if I needed it, but also being able to sing, and really get a handle on the emotions I was feeling without losing my mind. It was the sanity that I needed to kind of get my feet underneath me and move on, and put a lot of that stuff behind me.”

He concluded his message stating, “There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. There’s always a way out. It’s all temporary. Pain is temporary. Depression is temporary. You are stronger than you know. You can get through it.

READ MORE: Psychologist Says Listening to Metal Lessens Stress, Promotes Thinking

Corey Taylor's You Rock Foundation PSA

Where Is Corey Taylor Now?

Times may have been tough in his teens, but Corey has thrived as an adult, with Slipknot becoming one of metal's biggest bands. Though on hiatus, Stone Sour has had a successful run, and Taylor is currently promoting his second solo album, CMF2, that's on schedule for a Sept. 15 release through his BMG imprint, Decibel Cooper. Tour dates in support of the album will begin next week on Aug. 25 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium. He's also authored several books, acted in films and has often parlayed his interests into various media releases.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.