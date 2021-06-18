The non-profit Living the Dream Foundation, of which Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes is the CEO and co-chairman of, aims to provide 'Dream Day' experiences to children and young adults who are battling life-threatening illnesses. The events continued virtually amid the pandemic and one courageous metal fan, Trevor, who has since passed away, met his hero, Corey Taylor of Slipknot fame.

With the blessing of Trevor's family, a video clip highlighting a brief portion of the hour-long conversation between Trevor, who was battling terminal brain cancer, and Taylor has been shared, underscoring the goodwill of the foundation as well as Trevor's determined spirit.

The conversation ranged from thoughts on indoor skydiving (Trevor's mom wanted him to try it, Taylor said he had done it before but wasn't a big fan of the experience) to monster truck rallies and Star Wars.

"I tell you what — I admire your attitude, man. You've got a lot of fortitude," commended Taylor in the video seen at the bottom of the page.

"We started doing virtual Dream Days out of necessity during the pandemic but never expected them to take on such a powerful role in our mission and create some of the most heartfelt and life-changing moments between our guests and their favorite artists," Fuentes told Loudwire.

He added, "There's nothing like seeing our guests smiling and feeling so much positive energy as they meet their heroes for the first time. One conversation can give them so much hope and inspire them to keep fighting for their lives. It's been a beautiful thing so far, and we're definitely going to keep doing them, in addition to facilitating our upcoming live festival Dream Day experiences."

Taylor, in turn, said, "It takes two seconds to make the decision to be good to someone in this world. That two seconds can make a person’s lifetime. That is all the reward I need to do what I can for the people with LTD."

A few weeks after the 'Dream Day' experience, Trevor lost his battle with brain cancer, but was said to have been getting out and doing what he enjoyed and loved without being deterred by his paralysis.

Loudwire extends our condolences to Trevor's family and all who knew him.

Visit the Living the Dream Foundation website for more information and to make a donation.

Corey Taylor Meets With Trevor for 'Dream Day' Virtual Experience