The Corniest Slipknot Song Lyrics, According to Fans on Reddit

What are some of the corniest Slipknot song lyrics? Fans of the band had a discussion about the topic on Reddit.

No matter how big of a fan you are of a particular musical artist, you're likely not going to love or completely agree with every single thing they do. Slipknot's loyal fanbase, affectionately known as Maggots, aren't even immune to this.

Corny lyrics are a pretty harmless thing for an artist to do (and quite common in metal), so it's not a big deal to poke fun at them about it. That's what some Slipknot fans did over on the band's Reddit page after someone asked what the "corniest line" in their catalog is.

Slipknot's dark, angry lyrics and aggressive music are what fans typically find the most enticing about the band. But that doesn't mean they haven't slipped a few silly lyrics into some of their songs.

The Corniest Slipknot Lyrics, According to Fans on Reddit

The fan who wrote the Reddit post kicked the conversation off with their own choice, which was "I am the great big mouth" from the Slipknot track "Eeyore." They added that they cringe every time they hear it.

To highlight the best parts of the discussion, we included some of the funniest comments on the post below, which are italicized. Remarks that other fans made in response to each of the comments are bulleted underneath.

"'Biggity-biggidy bitch-boy, halfway hauser' from 'Spit It Out' always made me giggle a bit lol."

Yea but it’s not bad, it’s just a sign of the times. It was sick when it dropped.

The way [Corey Taylor] sometimes performs it is funny too. I don't think it's corny tho I love it and it makes me giggle too.

I fucking love that line. It’s so '90s/early 2000s.

"I saw the opening line to 'The Devil in I' ["Undo these chains my friend / I''l show you the rage I've hidden"] on a T-shirt and after reading it it felt like one of those memes that have the wolf ripping his shirt off ruined the song for me."

[To be frank] half of their newer songs could go on one of those memes.

That’s exactly how I pictured it.

"'Fist clenched tight in the pockets of my hoodie'." ("Nero Forte")

Me walking to school when I was 13.



I like this line a lot but it feels kind of weird for some reason hearing Corey say “hoodie.”



I’m so glad my brain pretends those lyrics don’t exist. I genuinely don’t hear those when I listen to "Nero Forte."



Kinda resonated with me, I grew up in a terrible neighborhood, and I was one of very few white kids. Reminds me of walking to middle school blasting Slipknot in my Walkman, with something that resembled a roll of quarters clinched in my right hand, that way my hand was warm and ready to fight, it hurts really bad getting in a fight with your knuckles cold.

Slipknot, 'Nero Forte'

"CUT CUT CUT ME UP AND FUCK FUCK FUCK ME UP" ("Custer")

The sampled GOAT scream in "Custer" makes me cringe too.

Hop off this line peaks.

Yeah I'm usually able to embrace the cringe, but here I just couldn't.

“'If you’re 5-5-5- I’m 6-6-6' is ungodly levels of corny but we all still love it."

It’s actually not when you know what he means.

"Honest, I feel like every song can be considered a little corny and edgy, but that's why I love them. I will say whenever I hear Corey say, 'I'm not like you, I'm just fucked up', though, that line does feel like it's trying a bit too hard to be cool."

I feel like it's almost impossible to make metal lyrics that don't sound at least a little corny. When I listen Slaughter to Prevail it sounds even cornier, because unlike english lyrics that I can let past my head, I can't do the same with Russian lyrics.

Remember, corny doesn't mean bad! And it's okay to laugh at your favorite artist every once in a while.