Love is in the air, even for Cradle of Filth as singer Dani Filth proposed to his longtime partner Sofiya onstage at Download Festival over the weekend.

Filth addressed the audience, "I want to beg a few minutes of your time. This is really fucking important, at least for me. I'm gonna embarrass my partner now. Sofiya, come out here."

At that point, the singer's longtime girlfriend Sofiya Belousova made her way to the stage. Meanwhile, a cloaked figure entered from the opposite side of the stage as Filth commented, "In your own time, ring bearer." He then flashed a ring to the crowd noting that it was "all the way from Mordor," before he dropped to one knee.

"Sofiya, love of my life, my queen. will you...." he started as cheers rang out from the crowd and she bent over to give him her response. The couple embraced and kissed as Belousova exited the stage. The singer then thanked the crowd before launching into "Malignant Perfection," as shown in the fan-shot video capturing the moment below.

Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth Gets Engaged Onstage at 2025 Download Festival

This has been a particularly great time in Cradle of Filth's career. Earlier this year, guitarist Marek "Ashok" Smerda and keyboardist Zoe Federoff got married in a ceremony in Tucson, Ariz.

Speaking with Full Metal Jackie earlier this year, Filth commented, "It happened and it's a sure sign that things are going well in the band and we all attended. It was brilliant. I took my girlfriend and her son, well, my partner and her son to Arizona. We had an amazing week and everything was was really magical."

He also added of the current band dynamic, "Things are going very well internally as well. Yeah, it just feels like you're in kind of in the driving seat. We've got great people around us, great management, great record company who are just letting us do our jobs."