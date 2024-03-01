Imagine the sun and sand of the beautiful Bahamas paired with the kickass tunes of one of rock's best decades. We're giving you a chance to travel to paradise with the Creed and Daughtry Cruise.

What is the Creed and Daughtry Cruise?

Loudwire Nights has booked a stateroom on the Summer of '99 Cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida. This kick-ass theme cruise sets sail on April 27, 2024 and travels to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl.

Which Bands Can You See on the Summer of '99 Cruise?

You'll be able to experience live music from legendary rockers like:

Creed

Daughtry

Buckcherry

Tonic

Vertical Horizon

Fuel

The Verve Pipe

Tantric

Dishwalla

and more

What Can You Win with 'The Creed and Daughtry Cruise?'

We're hooking up one lucky winner with the following incredible prize package:

Two passes to the Summer of '99 Cruise departing from Port Canaveral, Florida on April 27, 20204 (includes four nights in a stateroom along with meals and basic beverages)

Meet-and-greet session for two with Daughtry

Admission to all cruise concerts

Roundtrip airfare for two to Orlando, Florida

$500 spending money

How Do You Enter the Contest?

Listen on weeknights for the code word you need to enter below beginning Monday, March 4. We'll share one code word each weeknight through Friday, March 22.

You can also follow the prompts below to get social with us-- you can earn more entries for each like, share, and subscribe.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents who are at least 21 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, March 25. Winner must agree to provide Norwegian Cruise Line with required travel documents to sail. Prize is provided by Big Machine Label Group.*

