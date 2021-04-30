Crobot Ride Sinister Groove With Howard Jones on ‘Kiss It Goodbye’

Sit back, don't worry, Crobot's got a sick and sinister groove for us all to check out on their latest single, "Kiss It Goodbye." And just for fun the band is throwing in a passionate guest vocal from Light the Torch's Howard Jones to boot.

"Kiss It Goodbye" follows on the heels of the band's recently released track "Mountain" that included a guest turn from Anthrax's Frank Bello. Both songs are featured on the upcoming Rat Child EP, which is due June 18 via Mascot Records.

Of the new song, singer Brandon Yeagley states, “‘Kiss It Goodbye’ is a complete full-circle moment for us. We’ve idolized Howard Jones’ ability to pinpoint the perfect melody since picking up our instruments and that dude is on beast mode here. And those guitars sound like they’re right out of an Alien flick - This one is soaked in acidy-spit!”

He continues, “Howard was introduced to us through mutual friends. We have always been huge fans of his melodic footprint and his unique melodies. When we heard he would be interested in writing with us, we were beyond excited. He flew down to Austin and spent a few days in a studio with us. We had a such great chemistry with him and wrote this song. We thought it was a shoe-in for being a track on Motherbrain but for whatever reason, it didn’t make the cut. It seemed like such a travesty to let such a great song sit on the shelf. So, we’re pumped to let the world hear it now.”

Howard Jones adds, “Had a great time writing ‘Kiss It Goodbye’ with Crobot! Their sound and energy is infectious, and there was no way I was passing up working with them. I hope you all dig it!”

The song arrives with a space-centric video created and directed by Wombat Fire with the band's own Chris Bishop providing some of the video art. You can catch the clip in full below.

The Rat Child EP, which includes a mix of Motherbrain sessions cuts that didn't make the record and some new material as well, is currently available to pre-order here. Crobot will also be hitting the road in July and their newly announced dates can be seen below.

Crobot Featuring Howard Jones, "Kiss It Goodbye"

Crobot 2021 Tour Dates

July 8 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live!

July 9 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

July 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

July 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

July 13 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th St

July 14 - Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars

July 15 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabes

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 17 - Janesville, Wis. @ Back Bar