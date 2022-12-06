Following up the first On the Prowl single "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)," Steel Panther have just debuted a music video for the new song "1987," which is the ultimate '80s tribute (except for one thing). Also newly unveiled is a bunch of 2023 tour dates.

The "1987" video opens up with two kids rummaging through an abandoned recording studio. One, who bears a strong resemblance to a much younger and somehow even better looking Michael Starr, plugs into a Steel Panther guitar pedal labeled "1987" and we get a shot of Steel Panther bathed in filter that really adds to the vintage video aesthetic.

Lyrically, Panther name-check a bunch of late '80s favorites — Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Dokken, Ozzy Osbourne — while lamenting aspects of today's music landscape, which includes YouTube trolls, "snappy chats" and cancel culture.

It's a cheeky track that opens with acoustic whimsy and has a typical power ballad structure to play into the twinkling nostalgia.

But, wait a minute... is Satchel wearing a Gojira shirt?! Hmm... something is off there! The French extreme metal unit has a 25-plus year history and, hey, we love 'em too, Satchel! Given Satchel's notoriously high intelligence level, he probably had the foresight that Gojira were going to be a great band even before those guys first thought about starting a band. Damn, that guy is good.

Watch the full "1987" music video further down the page.

Steel Panther have also announced additional 2023 tour dates with a North American run featuring support from Crobot and Tragedy set to kick off on Feb. 24, the same day their new album, On the Prowl, comes out. Pre-order the record here and view all of the tour dates, which includes stops in the U.K. and Ireland as well, beneath the "1987" video. For tickets, head to Steel Panther's website.

Steel Panther, "1987" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

Appetite for destruction

Blowing us all away

Poison looking so damned good

I wondered if I was gay

Whitesnake making us bang our heads

In the still of the frickin' night

Coverdale banging Tawney Kitaen

And the world all felt just right 1987

I never wanna leave you

When you told me I was in my prime

Why didn't I believe you?

And the music scene will never be the same

But I didn't realize that things could get this lame Dokken and Lynch were young and hot

They were warriors in a dream

I couldn't understand the Loudness dude

But man that guy could scream

Ozzy was on the Crazy Train

Biting heads off bats

It was long before the YouTube trolls

And this bullshit snappy chats 1987

You're always gonna be the best

Like fresh Colombian cocaine

Off a 19 year old breast

And the kids these days will never understand

What it's like to play an instrument and be in a band Growing out our hair

Gettin' high with girls

Cranking Scorpions and Priest

Everyone in leather

There never was a doubt

In any of our minds that pretty soon

Dave and Eddie

Were getting back together 1987

Where did we go astray?

Back then the friends we had were real

And we saw 'em every day

And no one once got canceled for the things that they say 1987

Will forever be the year

When guys wore more lipstick than girls

And no one seemed to care

And the music that we worshipped will live on

Even after all our heavy metal heroes are gone

Steel Panther, "1987" Music Video

Steel Panther 2023 World Tour Dates

Crobot + Tragedy to open all North American dates

Feb. 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues

Feb. 25 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

Feb. 26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre

Feb. 28– San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

March 01 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

March 03 – Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues

March 04 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

March 06 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 08 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 10 – Orlando Fla. @ The Plaza Live

March 11 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

March 14 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

March 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 17 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Keswick Theatre

March 18 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

March 19 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

March 22 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

March 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

March 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues

March 26 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Club Stage

March 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 31 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

April 01 – Denver , Colo. @ The Fillmore

April 02 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 04 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

April 06 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

April 07 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

April 08 – San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

May 14 – Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 15 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall

May 17 – Manchester, U.K. @ Academy

May 18 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 20 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 23 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy

May 25 – Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall

May 26 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

May 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street