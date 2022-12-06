Steel Panther’s New ‘1987’ Video Is the Ultimate ‘80s Tribute, More 2023 Tour Dates Announced
Following up the first On the Prowl single "It's Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)," Steel Panther have just debuted a music video for the new song "1987," which is the ultimate '80s tribute (except for one thing). Also newly unveiled is a bunch of 2023 tour dates.
The "1987" video opens up with two kids rummaging through an abandoned recording studio. One, who bears a strong resemblance to a much younger and somehow even better looking Michael Starr, plugs into a Steel Panther guitar pedal labeled "1987" and we get a shot of Steel Panther bathed in filter that really adds to the vintage video aesthetic.
Lyrically, Panther name-check a bunch of late '80s favorites — Guns N' Roses, Poison, Whitesnake, Dokken, Ozzy Osbourne — while lamenting aspects of today's music landscape, which includes YouTube trolls, "snappy chats" and cancel culture.
It's a cheeky track that opens with acoustic whimsy and has a typical power ballad structure to play into the twinkling nostalgia.
But, wait a minute... is Satchel wearing a Gojira shirt?! Hmm... something is off there! The French extreme metal unit has a 25-plus year history and, hey, we love 'em too, Satchel! Given Satchel's notoriously high intelligence level, he probably had the foresight that Gojira were going to be a great band even before those guys first thought about starting a band. Damn, that guy is good.
Watch the full "1987" music video further down the page.
Steel Panther have also announced additional 2023 tour dates with a North American run featuring support from Crobot and Tragedy set to kick off on Feb. 24, the same day their new album, On the Prowl, comes out. Pre-order the record here and view all of the tour dates, which includes stops in the U.K. and Ireland as well, beneath the "1987" video. For tickets, head to Steel Panther's website.
Steel Panther, "1987" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)
Appetite for destruction
Blowing us all away
Poison looking so damned good
I wondered if I was gay
Whitesnake making us bang our heads
In the still of the frickin' night
Coverdale banging Tawney Kitaen
And the world all felt just right
1987
I never wanna leave you
When you told me I was in my prime
Why didn't I believe you?
And the music scene will never be the same
But I didn't realize that things could get this lame
Dokken and Lynch were young and hot
They were warriors in a dream
I couldn't understand the Loudness dude
But man that guy could scream
Ozzy was on the Crazy Train
Biting heads off bats
It was long before the YouTube trolls
And this bullshit snappy chats
1987
You're always gonna be the best
Like fresh Colombian cocaine
Off a 19 year old breast
And the kids these days will never understand
What it's like to play an instrument and be in a band
Growing out our hair
Gettin' high with girls
Cranking Scorpions and Priest
Everyone in leather
There never was a doubt
In any of our minds that pretty soon
Dave and Eddie
Were getting back together
1987
Where did we go astray?
Back then the friends we had were real
And we saw 'em every day
And no one once got canceled for the things that they say
1987
Will forever be the year
When guys wore more lipstick than girls
And no one seemed to care
And the music that we worshipped will live on
Even after all our heavy metal heroes are gone
Steel Panther, "1987" Music Video
Steel Panther 2023 World Tour Dates
Crobot + Tragedy to open all North American dates
Feb. 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues
Feb. 25 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues
Feb. 26 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre
Feb. 28– San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
March 01 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
March 03 – Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues
March 04 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
March 06 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
March 08 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 10 – Orlando Fla. @ The Plaza Live
March 11 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
March 14 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
March 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
March 17 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Keswick Theatre
March 18 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
March 19 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
March 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
March 22 – Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
March 24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
March 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ House Of Blues
March 26 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre
March 28 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Club Stage
March 29 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
March 31 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
April 01 – Denver , Colo. @ The Fillmore
April 02 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 04 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
April 06 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
April 07 – West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
April 08 – San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues
May 14 – Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 15 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City Hall
May 17 – Manchester, U.K. @ Academy
May 18 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 20 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
May 21 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 23 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy
May 25 – Belfast, U.K. @ Ulster Hall
May 26 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue
May 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street