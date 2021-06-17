Crobot + Steel Panther’s Stix Zadinia Deliver Heavenly ‘Everyone Dies’ Video

If there is a rock 'n' roll afterlife, we should all be so lucky to be greeted by the members of Crobot and Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia. And to give you an idea of what that might look and sound like, you'll want to check out the premiere of the video for their collaboration on "Everyone Dies" arriving right here at Loudwire.

The song is featured on Crobot's new Rat Child EP (arriving tomorrow June 18), and it finds Zadinia trading his seat behind the drum kit for a piano stool instead. The song is filled with theatrical bombast and comes with a heavenly video from director Wombat Fire that finds the band and their guest delivering a seriously divine performance in the clouds. Zadinia co-wrote and mixed the track for the band.

“White spandex, cherub wings and a guitar melting Bishop, oh my! It brings us great pleasure to have our buds at Loudwire premiering our video for 'Everyone Dies,'" says singer Brandon Yeagley. "We had such a blast making this video and we hope you have as much fun watching it as we did filming it.“

Zadinia adds, "I think this song will floor people. You haven’t heard Crobot quite like this before. Writing this song with them has been a fantastic experience and I can’t wait for people to hear it!"

Check out the lyrics and the video below and you can currently pre-order the EP at this location. As stated, the Rat Child EP arrives June 18 featuring not only "Everyone Dies" but also collaborations with Anthrax's Frank Bello and Light the Torch's Howard Jones. Plus the band has tour dates on the horizon that you can see below.

Crobot Featuring Stix Zadinia. "Everyone Dies" Lyrics

WE COULD WISH ON A FALLOUT

OR BEG FOR THE DROPOUT

BUT THE METEOR AIN’T COMIN’ SOON

NO WE COULD HOPE FOR THE APOCALYPSE

BUT READ THESE WORDS ON MY LIPS

I AIN’T HOLDIN’ MY TONGUE IF DOOMSDAY’S COMIN’

WELL, THAT’D BE JUST FINE

I’LL BE FIRST IN THAT LINE

WATCHIN’ FOR FLAMES AND FIRE

THE SKY TO FALL DOWN ON ME

THERE’S A SILVER LINING TO SEE NOBODY HAS TO CRY

IF EVERYONE DIES…

IF EVERYONE DIES… I WON’T SAY THAT I’M HOPIN’

BUT IF THAT HOLE OPENED

WELL, I JUST MIGHT TAKE A DIVE

DON’T GET ME WRONG, I LOVE LIVIN’

BUT WE’D ALL MAKE A KILLIN’

IF NO ONE SURVIVED IF DOOMSDAY’S COMIN’

WELL, THAT’D BE JUST FINE

WE’LL ALL BE WAITING IN LINE

DANCIN’ IN FLAMES AND FIRE

THE SKY’S FALLING DOWN ON ME

THERE’S ALWAYS A SILVER LINING TO SEE NOBODY HAS TO CRY

IF EVERYONE DIES…

IF EVERYONE DIES… LIVIN’ IS EASY IF YOU DIE HARD

AND FAIRY TALE ENDINGS ARE DOOMED FROM THE START

PULL THE SWORD FROM THE STONE

DAMN THE GODS IN THE SKIES WHY MUST WE LIVE IN A WORLD

WHERE EVERYONE DIES? EVERYONE DIES

OH, EVERYONE DIES

EVERYONE DIES…

Crobot Featuring Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia, "Everyone Dies"

Crobot 2021 Tour Dates

July 8 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live! (with Them Evils)

July 9 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar (with Them Evils)

July 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees (with Them Evils)

July 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger (with Them Evils)

July 13 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th St

July 14 - Joplin, Mo. @ Guitars

July 15 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabes

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 17 - Janesville, Wis. @ Back Bar