Crowbar Unleash Sludgy Crusher ‘Chemical Godz,’ Announce New Album

Something wickedly dark this way comes! Crowbar have returned with a sludgy new gem to kick off promotion of their forthcoming album Zero and Below. Get your first listen to "Chemical Godz" from the Zero and Below album below.

With "Chemical Godz," Kirk Windstein and crew drop a full on sludgy crusher, painting a desolate picture that lies in line with the Zero and Below album title as he belts "Frozen so cold!"

““We are all so excited to release the song and video for ‘Chemical Godz,’" exclaims Windstein. "It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!”

It's definitely a darker track conjuring up visions of destruction and desperation. Get a closer look at the song's lyrics and check out the video below.

Crowbar, "Chemical Godz" Lyrics

Dismantled

Tearing it down

All of my fears

Hunted by chemical godz grinding their gears

Grinding their gears Frozen so cold

Frozen so cold Destruction carry the weight

Nails in my hands

Beaten down levitation nowhere to land

Nowhere to land Frozen so cold

Frozen so cold Suspended in flames

Chemical Godz Suspended in flames

Chemical Godz Chemical Godz

Crowbar, "Chemical Godz"

As for the new album, Zero and Below carries a March 4 street date via MNRK Heavy!. The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, La,

The album will be available on CD, LP, cassette and digitally with pre-orders now available at this location. Get a closer look at Crowbar's Zero and Below album artwork and track listing below. You can also find the band's 2022 tour dates listed as they'll be hitting the road with Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Art of Shock next year. Get ticketing info for the run here.

Crowbar, Zero and Below Artwork + Track Listing

MNRK Heavy

1. The Fear That Binds You

2. Her Evil Is Sacred

3. Confess To Nothing

4. Chemical Godz

5. Denial Of The Truth

6. Bleeding From Every Hole

7. It's Always Worth The Gain

8. Crush Negativity

9. Reanimating A Lie

10. Zero And Below

Crowbar With Sepultura, Sacred Reich + Art of Shock 2022 Tour Dates

March 04 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 05 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 08 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

March 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 10 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II

March 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

March 12 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

March 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

March 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre Of Living Arts

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

March 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

March 23 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall

March 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Come And Take It Live

March 31 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 01 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

April 02 - El Paso, Texas @ GMBG

April 03 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

April 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

April 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

April 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater

April 09 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

