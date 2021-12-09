Crowbar Unleash Sludgy Crusher ‘Chemical Godz,’ Announce New Album
Something wickedly dark this way comes! Crowbar have returned with a sludgy new gem to kick off promotion of their forthcoming album Zero and Below. Get your first listen to "Chemical Godz" from the Zero and Below album below.
With "Chemical Godz," Kirk Windstein and crew drop a full on sludgy crusher, painting a desolate picture that lies in line with the Zero and Below album title as he belts "Frozen so cold!"
““We are all so excited to release the song and video for ‘Chemical Godz,’" exclaims Windstein. "It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!”
It's definitely a darker track conjuring up visions of destruction and desperation. Get a closer look at the song's lyrics and check out the video below.
Crowbar, "Chemical Godz" Lyrics
Dismantled
Tearing it down
All of my fears
Hunted by chemical godz grinding their gears
Grinding their gears
Frozen so cold
Frozen so cold
Destruction carry the weight
Nails in my hands
Beaten down levitation nowhere to land
Nowhere to land
Frozen so cold
Frozen so cold
Suspended in flames
Chemical Godz
Suspended in flames
Chemical Godz
Chemical Godz
Crowbar, "Chemical Godz"
As for the new album, Zero and Below carries a March 4 street date via MNRK Heavy!. The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, La,
The album will be available on CD, LP, cassette and digitally with pre-orders now available at this location. Get a closer look at Crowbar's Zero and Below album artwork and track listing below. You can also find the band's 2022 tour dates listed as they'll be hitting the road with Sepultura, Sacred Reich and Art of Shock next year. Get ticketing info for the run here.
Crowbar, Zero and Below Artwork + Track Listing
1. The Fear That Binds You
2. Her Evil Is Sacred
3. Confess To Nothing
4. Chemical Godz
5. Denial Of The Truth
6. Bleeding From Every Hole
7. It's Always Worth The Gain
8. Crush Negativity
9. Reanimating A Lie
10. Zero And Below
Crowbar With Sepultura, Sacred Reich + Art of Shock 2022 Tour Dates
March 04 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
March 05 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
March 06 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 08 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
March 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 10 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave II
March 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's
March 12 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
March 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
March 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
March 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theater
March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre Of Living Arts
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
March 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues
March 23 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
March 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
March 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 28 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Music Hall
March 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Come And Take It Live
March 31 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 01 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
April 02 - El Paso, Texas @ GMBG
April 03 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
April 05 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
April 06 - San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues
April 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater
April 09 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre
